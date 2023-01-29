3 moves Green Bay Packers should make this offseason

The Green Bay Packers went all-in over the past two seasons to try and win another Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers . After failing to make the NFL playoffs, it’s time for Green Bay to turn the page on another Hall of Fame quarterback and plan for the future.

Green Bay catered to what Rodgers wanted in recent seasons, making him one of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks and building its roster around veteran players. Ultimately, the plan backfired as the Packers never made it back to the Super Bowl and now the franchise enters a pivotal spring.

While general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur could run it back with the same roster in 2023, it would have long-term ramifications for the franchise. Green Bay’s window as a contender for the Lombardi Trophy is closed and its time to retool the roster.

With that in mind, here are three moves the Packers should pursue this offseason.

1. Trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets

Rodgers clearly doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild, but that’s exactly the course of action the Packers need to take. Bringing the four-time NFL MVP back and re-signing aging players only makes Green Bay’s long-term cap situation worse.

If the team isn’t going to be a viable contender in 2023, its best move is to prepare for the next window. With Rodgers open to a trade and the New York Jets desperate for a franchise-caliber quarterback, a deal could come together.

Green Bay Packers receive: 13th overall pick, 43rd overall pick

13th overall pick, 43rd overall pick New York Jets receive: Aaron Rodgers, 78th overall pick

While this might seem like a high price to pay for a quarterback approaching 40 years old, Jets’ owner Woody Johnson wants to make headlines. New York already positioned itself for Rodgers by hiring offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who would run the scheme Rodgers wants.

This trade allows the Packers to move off Rodgers’ contract and immediately begin building the roster through the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Jets land a quarterback who puts a great roster over the top and could win the AFC East next season.

2. Re-sign Yosh Nijman, trim veterans off roster

While some fans might want Green Bay to cut David Bakhtiari, it doesn’t make sense financially. While one of the highest-paid NFL players only played 12 combined games in the past two years, he is still playing at a high level. Considering minimal cap space would be gained by cutting him, the Packers are better off starting him at left tackle to protect Jordan Love .

With the limited cap space the Packers do have, re-signing Yosh Nijman must be the No. 1 priority. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle is a restricted free agent, which makes it a virtual certainty he returns. However, a long-term deal would allow Green Bay to keep a promising blocker for years to come.

Nijman led all offensive tackles in ESPN’s run block win rate ( 86% ) during the regular season and he surrendered just five sacks and one quarterback hit across 448 pass-block snaps. Only 27 years old, a three-year extension could be the perfect move to secure the right tackle.

As for the players the Packers can move on from, Adrian Amos, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis should be the first to go. If running back Aaron Jones won’t restructure his contract ($20 million cap hit), then he becomes a trade candidate.

3. Strengthen defense, build around Jordan Love

After trading Rodgers, Green Bay will need to use the 2023 NFL Draft to significantly improve on both sides of the ball. The Packers should be set at wide receiver, at least allowing them to wait until later on Day 2 to draft one. However, there are still plenty of needs elsewhere.

1st round, 13th overall: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Brian Branch, S, Alabama 1st round, 15th overall: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame 2nd round, 43rd overall: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU 2nd round, 45th overall: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Brian Branch is an outstanding tackler in space, demonstrating tremendous football IQ and instincts against both the run and pass. With Amos gone and Darnell Savage not a dependable starter, Branch could be the Pro Bowl safety that Green Bay’s secondary is missing.

Michael Mayer’s NFL comparisons to Jason Witten are fitting. While he’ll never be an outstanding offensive weapon like Travis Kelce, he would instantly become a top-10 tight end in the NFL and serve as an excellent three-down player in LaFleur’s offense.

BJ Ojulari would provide Green Bay with some much-needed depth at edge rusher, especially with Preston Smith likely entering his final season. Finally, Darnell Wright is the perfect developmental tackle who could learn from Bakhtiari in 2023 and then take over at left tackle the following year.

