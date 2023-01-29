Read full article on original website
More WOKE INDOCTRINATION!! FYI- Studies are showing that after spending BILLIONS are "equity and inclusion" training, people are even more divided! WASTE OF TIME AND MONEY and is pushed by the left to divide Americans (I.e. "identity politics"). STOP indoctrinating our kids!!
cpr.org
Report: Colorado’s education system is in crisis, and teachers are feeling it
Colorado’s education system is in a state of crisis, leaving many teachers feeling overworked, underpaid, not respected and worried that large, systemic issues connected to underfunding are hurting their students. That’s according to the annual State of Education report from the largest teacher’s union in the state, the Colorado...
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
highlandsranchherald.net
Educators urge lawmakers to pay schools what they’re owed
Mary Rose Donahue keeps a box of scissors in her classroom, not for arts and crafts projects with her students but for the same reason she also stores a baseball bat and a first-aid kit complete with a tourniquet: If a gunman storms the room, each student gets a pair of scissors as a last defense.
KKTV
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An internal investigation is underway by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) after claims a person who didn’t have a legal nursing license worked as a nurse at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. An anonymous source reached out to 11 News concerned...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
buenavistacolorado.org
Colorado Concealed Carry Permit Classes
This class covers the material needed to get your Colorado CCW Permit. We will cover basic firearms safety, handgun types and operation, ammunition basics, legal use of force, and gear basics. Classes are held in Buena Vista, CO. Classroom – 4 hrs – Basic firearms safety, handgun types, ammunition basics,...
Infamous Heaven’s Gate Suicide Cult had Numerous Colorado Ties
If you were around in the late '90s, you probably recognize the name, 'Heaven's Gate,' or at the very least, the creepy, unsettling face of Marshall Applewhite above. When the story of this cult and the mass suicide that put it in the spotlight made national news, viewers were shocked to find out the story that led up to the tragic event.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
How will Colorado's cold winter affect bark beetles?
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This has been a cold and snowy winter in Colorado, but experts say bark beetles have been snug as a bug. “Really in the middle of the winter they’re just sitting under the bark riding all this out,” said Dan West, an entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service.
Fort Morgan Times
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide
Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
coloradoexpression.com
Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show
The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
coloradopolitics.com
Scrubbing anti-wolf politics from state plan | IN RESPONSE
John Howard, a former Stakeholder Advisory Group member, recently published an opinion piece titled “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan.” It’s an accurate title — but his premise arguing pro-wolf political interference was warping the state’s wolf management plan is 180 degrees wrong. In reality, Colorado’s...
New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
coloradonewsline.com
New Colorado water reuse rule said to be first of its kind in the country
Drinking water standards have been updated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to improve water reuse regulation for consumption, the first regulation of its kind across the nation, the agency announced last week. While water providers have been able to direct potable reuse on their own, the...
Pro-Russia hacker group claims attack on Colorado health care websites
A pro-Russian hacker group claimed it attacked prominent health care systems in the United States, including organizations that serve Colorado.
