WDEF
Visit the Hunter Museum for free with Chattanooga Library card
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hunter Museum of Art teamed up with the Chattanooga Public Library to offer free museum passes. The Chattanooga Public Library stated in a press release that museum passes may be checked out with a library card. It is free of charge. Their mission is...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Hamilton Co. Business Development Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you’re looking to start a business, the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce has you covered. The Chamber offers a special service for these new business owners to help get them up and running. Let’s look at how the INCubator is driving our economy forward....
WTVC
Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
WTVCFOX
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
WTVC
Families of loved ones at Georgia cemetery left wondering if conditions will ever change
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia cemetery continues to struggle with upkeep problems, causing residents to wonder why laws that would improve the site aren't being enforced. It's a problem that's been going on for years at Lakewood Memory Gardens. A month ago we showed you headstones that had...
Tennessee School Closings: January 31, 2023
With winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
WDEF
More to the story with Staley: Speak like a king
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This Wednesday, February 1st, is the start of Black History Month. It’s when we pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve citizenship in this country. And it’s also a big day for a 9th grade class at...
WDEF
Back-to-back teen carjackings get community’s attention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Separate groups of teens committed unrelated carjackings this weekend almost back-to-back. But organizations like the Bethlehem Center are fighting back – or rather, fighting for. The Bethlehem Center says this is their mission: “Inspired by the gospel, we build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Metro Atlanta high school teacher injured in student attack unable to walk, friend says
The friend of a teacher who was attacked by a student has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to assist her while she recovers from her injuries.
WDEF
Mocs Football Adds Four More Recruits on Traditional Signing Day
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The 2023 Chattanooga Mocs signing class reach 23 members Wednesday with the addition of four high school student-athletes on National Signing Day. The 3-pronged approach to the group included 16 in the December early period followed by three new mid-year transfer prior to the start of school in early January.
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: What is Tinnitus?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Millions of Americans have it. Between 15 to 20 percent of us. Tinnitus. Most of us call it —ti-NIGHT-us—but the official pronunciation is —TIN-it-us——. It’s a ringing in the ear. Or a hissing. A buzzing. A roaring. Some sort of sound in the ear.
WSMV
Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
WTVCFOX
'Never looked worse:' Non-profit eyes increasing trash on Chattanooga Creek
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A local non-profit is noticing trash is collecting more and more in hotspots around the Scenic City. "Litter is increasing exponentially, it seems, everywhere," said Randy Whorton, Director of Wild Trails. During a recent Chattanooga City Council meeting Council member Carol Berz used the word trashy...
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
WDEF
Wamps Unveil Trash Pickup Program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and District Attorney Coty Wamp came together to announce a new initiative to help clean up Hamilton County roads. The Wamps along with County Commissioner Jeff Eversole held a press conference this afternoon to announce that they plan to double...
WDEF
What’s Right with Our Schools: Lana’s Love Foundation at Boyd Buchanan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lana’s Love Foundation is a on mission to help families fighting cancer, one cup of lemonade at a time. Lana was a student at Boyd Buchanan, now her schoolmates are honoring her life through an inspiring example of what’s right with our schools.
