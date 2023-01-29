ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Visit the Hunter Museum for free with Chattanooga Library card

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hunter Museum of Art teamed up with the Chattanooga Public Library to offer free museum passes. The Chattanooga Public Library stated in a press release that museum passes may be checked out with a library card. It is free of charge. Their mission is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tourcounsel.com

Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia

Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
DALTON, GA
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

More to the story with Staley: Speak like a king

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This Wednesday, February 1st, is the start of Black History Month. It’s when we pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve citizenship in this country. And it’s also a big day for a 9th grade class at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Back-to-back teen carjackings get community’s attention

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Separate groups of teens committed unrelated carjackings this weekend almost back-to-back. But organizations like the Bethlehem Center are fighting back – or rather, fighting for. The Bethlehem Center says this is their mission: “Inspired by the gospel, we build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mocs Football Adds Four More Recruits on Traditional Signing Day

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The 2023 Chattanooga Mocs signing class reach 23 members Wednesday with the addition of four high school student-athletes on National Signing Day. The 3-pronged approach to the group included 16 in the December early period followed by three new mid-year transfer prior to the start of school in early January.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story With Staley: What is Tinnitus?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Millions of Americans have it. Between 15 to 20 percent of us. Tinnitus. Most of us call it —ti-NIGHT-us—but the official pronunciation is —TIN-it-us——. It’s a ringing in the ear. Or a hissing. A buzzing. A roaring. Some sort of sound in the ear.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Wamps Unveil Trash Pickup Program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and District Attorney Coty Wamp came together to announce a new initiative to help clean up Hamilton County roads. The Wamps along with County Commissioner Jeff Eversole held a press conference this afternoon to announce that they plan to double...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy