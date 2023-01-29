Read full article on original website
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Montclair school district to offer grief education training to staff and caregivers
The Montclair Board of Education has approved grief education training for school staff and caregivers, a response to students and parents who’d told the board the district lacked grief support. A contract with Imagine, a Center for Coping with Loss, approved by the board at its Jan. 23 meeting,...
Many thanks to Bullock School students (Letter to the Editor)
On Jan. 16, the residents of South End Gardens (senior community) in Montclair were recipients of the Charles H. Bullock School’s Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day project. Children and their parents delivered bags of toiletries and a full lunch to us seniors. The building was not at its best, as it is in the middle of renovations. The hallway walls were without the yet-to-be-delivered wallpaper and may have appeared fairly bleak to the families. However, the children’s joy and enthusiasm – plus the tasty lunch – enlivened everyone’s spirits and put the “light” to the phrase “Have a Great Day!”
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
Washington Square News
NYU Tisch film student caught writing racial slurs in class
An NYU student was found writing racial slurs in a notebook during a 50-person Film & Television class at the Tisch School of the Arts last week, leaving some students in the class concerned about their safety. The student, who is no longer enrolled at NYU, was escorted to Campus Safety by a classmate, after which a Campus Safety officer asked multiple students in the class about the incident, according to two students who were present.
Residents rang in the Lunar New Year at MAM
Dragons, lions and rabbits took over the Montclair Art Museum last Saturday, Jan. 28, as AAPI Montclair, in partnership with other local organizations, hosted its second Lunar New Year celebration. Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian cultures and commemorates the start of the new year on the Lunar...
Obituary: Roslyn ‘Roz’ Croatman
Roslyn “Roz” Croatman, a longtime resident of Montclair who taught at the college level for more than 20 years, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 23, 2023, at Crane’s Mill skilled nursing facility in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Croatman was born in Brooklyn in...
Op-Ed: Newark school board must review superintendent’s contract
The board has very little time to turn this situation around and give the community a say. Newark’s public education system is once again in crisis. Last week, it was discovered that the Newark Board of Education might have silently allowed Superintendent Roger León’s contract to be renewed for an additional five-year term, without as much as a discussion in a public meeting, much less an actual vote by the nine-member group. Most concerning and immediate, it appears that under state law, the board has only until Jan. 31 to turn this situation around and give the community a say.
Murphy visits Temple Ner Tamid in show of support after Sunday attack
Two days after a man, his face mostly obscured by a ski mask, hurled a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, Gov. Phil Murphy visited the place of worship to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community. Ner Tamid's congregation includes 540 families, with...
Montclair Planning Board spells out objections to Lackawanna Plaza plan
The Montclair Planning Board, troubled that the proposed plan to redevelop Lackawanna Plaza clashes with the town’s master plan and threatens to “change the character of the surrounding neighborhood,” has delivered a resolution to the Township Council recommending that the project be scaled back. The resolution, finalized...
Obituary: Jackson Lightfoot Whitsett
Jackson Lightfoot Whitsett of Charlottesville, Virginia, formerly of Montclair, a competitive cheerleading coach, dancer and choreographer, died on Jan. 17, 2023. He was 27. Mr. Whitsett was born in 1995 in Livingston. He attended Glenfield Middle School, where he founded the first middle school Gay/Straight Alliance, now known as the Gender and Sexuality Alliance.
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
Immaculate Conception girls basketball downs Payne Tech in county tourney opener
The Immaculate Conception girls basketball team showed why it is the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, and now the Lions are looking to pin a first loss on another team. Immaculate took care of 16th-seeded Payne Tech on Jan. 28 in an easy 77-33 victory...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
morristowngreen.com
A 3rd grader whose voice could fill the Grand Canyon: Zaira Soriano, competing in Morristown Onstage, March 1
What do you do with a bored 6-year-old who’s stuck home during a pandemic? If you’re Agnes Soriano you ask her what she wants to do. And if you’re Zaira Eloise Soriano the answer is, “I want to take singing lessons.”. Two years later, Zaira, at...
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
Mayor McCartney's Response to West Orange Library Temporary Closure & Move
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Some residents of the township have been posting complaints on Facebook about the library closing while movers transport the books to its new location. Mayor Susan McCCartney explained, "The timing of the announcement is very unfortunate, because the Library Board meets the last Thursday of each month. At the January 26 Library Board of Trustees meeting, I had the honor of swearing-in the 2023 Library Board members." She continued, "It was quite bittersweet, because right after the Oath of Office, we had to draft a letter on the Library's temporary closing in order to pack and move to 10 Rooney Circle." McCartney assured residents that services will still be available during the transition while the Library at 46 Mt. Pleasant Avenue is temporarily close to accommodate the construction of the approved affordable older adult units. She referred residents to the letter that the library issued about offering digital services and reminding residents that can use nearby libraries where West Orange has a reciprocal arrangement. McCartney concluded, "I hope you will share the same respect I am showing the Library Board."
Our Lady of Mount Carmel members give their church a financial boost
So said Elsa Napolitano, a parishioner for more than 40 years, about Our Lady Mount Carmel Oratory earlier this month during the Community Outreach Program’s welcoming brunch after Mass. At the brunch members of the oratory’s Community Outreach Program, alongside representatives from the St. Sebastian, St. Vito and St....
$10,000 reward offered in attack on synagogue
A day after Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield was attacked in the middle of the night by a man who flung a Molotov cocktail at the synagogue’s main entrance, the Bloomfield Police Department and the Essex County Sheriff's Office announced they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
West Orange Police Respond Quickly to Bomb Threat That Proved to be Non-Credible
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Police patrol units were dispatched to Roosevelt Middle School earlier today on the report of a possible bomb threat. It happened after school counselors were made aware of an Instagram group chat involving several Roosevelt Middle School students. In the group chat an un-identified Instagram user asked if any students will be taking the late bus. After inquiring the user stated that they were going to bomb the bus. With the specific threat referring to the Roosevelt Middle School buses, patrol units immediately responded to the Board of Education bus depot on Standish Ave. The Essex County...
NJ church says charity concert targeted with pepper spray, smoke bombs
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey church is trying to make sense of an attack on people enjoying a concert to benefit a local anti-racism group. “This church is very committed to anti-racism and social justice,” said church rector Rev. Chase Danford. “And people were distressed about that.” It was after 9 p.m. […]
