'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
WTVC
Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
wutc.org
TEDxChattanooga: Chloé Morrison on Finding Pride in Chattanooga
And now, one more voice from TEDxChattanooga. The latest series of talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - was held in November at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Here’s Chloé Morrison on “Finding Pride in Chattanooga.”...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Hamilton Co. Business Development Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you’re looking to start a business, the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce has you covered. The Chamber offers a special service for these new business owners to help get them up and running. Let’s look at how the INCubator is driving our economy forward....
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
tourcounsel.com
Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia
Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
WDEF
Visit the Hunter Museum for free with Chattanooga Library card
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hunter Museum of Art teamed up with the Chattanooga Public Library to offer free museum passes. The Chattanooga Public Library stated in a press release that museum passes may be checked out with a library card. It is free of charge. Their mission is...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Cleveland, Tennessee
Places to visit in Cleveland, TN. If you’re looking for things to do in Cleveland, Tennessee, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the area to visit friends and family or a business traveler, you can find plenty of things to do in the city.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland senior with dementia walks 75 miles in virtual challenge
From Local 3 News: 75-year-old Larry Heweley, a senior living with dementia in Bradley County, Tennessee, recently completed an incredible virtual challenge called The Conqueror. The Memory Care Director at Heweley’s senior living residence in Cleveland, Christy Spurgeon, entered Heweley into the program which took him on a virtual marathon...
WDEF
More to the story with Staley: Speak like a king
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This Wednesday, February 1st, is the start of Black History Month. It’s when we pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve citizenship in this country. And it’s also a big day for a 9th grade class at...
WDEF
ChatGPT Presents Challenges, Opportunities for Education
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- An emerging artificial intelligence that anyone can use is soon to rapidly change the way we think about language and its usage. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence language model, which in simpler terms means it can pull from existing data and sources to create answers to any questions you may ask it.
WDEF
Wamps Unveil Trash Pickup Program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and District Attorney Coty Wamp came together to announce a new initiative to help clean up Hamilton County roads. The Wamps along with County Commissioner Jeff Eversole held a press conference this afternoon to announce that they plan to double...
Tennessee City Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In The World
Forbes Advisor released its list of the 50 best places to travel for 2023.
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: What is Tinnitus?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Millions of Americans have it. Between 15 to 20 percent of us. Tinnitus. Most of us call it —ti-NIGHT-us—but the official pronunciation is —TIN-it-us——. It’s a ringing in the ear. Or a hissing. A buzzing. A roaring. Some sort of sound in the ear.
WDEF
Chattanooga PD to Crack Down on Speeding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga PD announced they would be cracking down on speeding around the Northshore area. Glenn Scruggs, Assistant Chief of Neighborhood Policing, said there would be a larger police presence there due to an increase of speeding complaints and racing in the area. “Since the first...
WTVCFOX
'Never looked worse:' Non-profit eyes increasing trash on Chattanooga Creek
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A local non-profit is noticing trash is collecting more and more in hotspots around the Scenic City. "Litter is increasing exponentially, it seems, everywhere," said Randy Whorton, Director of Wild Trails. During a recent Chattanooga City Council meeting Council member Carol Berz used the word trashy...
WDEF
Chattanooga NAACP endorses Tyre Nichols inspired bill
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The local branch of the NAACP is supporting a call from the family of the man killed in Memphis by police officers for a new piece of legislation. Members of the state and Memphis NAACP proposed the Tyre Nichols Criminal Justice Reform Bill on Sunday. They...
WDEF
Chattanooga to host Town Hall Meeting discussing police reform
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — In light of Tyre Nichols’ shocking death, one of Chattanooga’s leading public officials is ready to sit down and talk about what transpired with the community. The Chattanooga Police Department posted on social media Tuesday that Police Chief Celeste Murphy will be the guest...
