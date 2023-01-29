Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Daily Beast
Zachary Levi Announces Father’s Death Amid Pfizer Tweet Controversy
On Sunday, Zachary Levi took to Instagram to announce that his father had died after a battle with thyroid cancer. “Many of you have been asking for an update on my dad, Darrell,” the Shazam! star wrote. “Though he fought valiantly until the end, my pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by friends and family.” Levi added: “Watching anyone slowly die of cancer is one of the worst experiences I can attest to. But knowing that he’s no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven gives me so much peace and joy.” The 42-year-old actor first revealed his father, Darrell Pugh, was fighting cancer in November, when he shared an Instagram post celebrating that surgeons had been able to remove “90% of the cancer from his body.” Earlier this month, however, Levi tweeted that his father had been hospitalized. “He’s not doin so hot right now,” he wrote. “The thyroid cancer just won’t quit, and is slowly overtaking his trachea. Doctor’s may have a trick or two still up their sleeves to offer him a bit more time, but Papa D is not long for this world.”
Daily Beast
Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ Stadium Tour
Beyoncé announced a new world tour on Wednesday supporting her blockbuster 2022 album, Renaissance. The singer posted a photo announcing the tour on Instagram and added a link to to the account’s bio detailing the confirmed dates. The shows will begin in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10 and will move around Europe until June. The first North American date is in Toronto on July 8, with a show in Philadelphia scheduled for four days later. The tour will run for at least 47 dates. Details of how and when tickets go on sale are yet to be disclosed.
Daily Beast
‘The Ark’: A Sci-Fi Series About Disaster That’s a Travesty Itself
Dean Devlin has made a career out of larger-than-life sci-fi spectacles, producing frequent partner Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla, and helming the more recent Geostorm. Thus, even though it’s debuting on Syfy rather than in theaters, The Ark fits comfortably into his body of work, insofar as it’s another tale of apocalyptic planetary threats and humanity’s desperate mission to stave off extinction.
Daily Beast
Original Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring Taken Off Life Support, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams who played the spooky scion in the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family, has died at the age of 64. The news of Lisa Loring’s death was announced by friends on social media, who said she had slipped into a coma and died Jan. 28.
Comments / 0