Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pocatello Police Department Says Goodbye to Another Officer
The Pocatello Police Department said goodbye to another one of its officers this morning. After more than 20 years of service to our community officer Tim Underwood hung up his badge and gun. Friends, family, coworkers and members of the community celebrated Underwood this morning. He started at the police...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aberdeen-area development also may be permitted to join Valparaiso
A one-off state law enacted last year to enable the Aberdeen neighborhood to choose to become part of Valparaiso may be expanded to allow a planned development south of Aberdeen to also be voluntarily annexed by the Vale of Paradise. House Bill 1418, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Deceased Identification in Fatal Officer Involved Shooting
The suspect has been identified as 52 year old Matthew E. Planer of Pocatello. The next of kin has been notified.
Comments / 0