No. 6 Arizona uses pair of second-half runs to down Washington

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Azuolas Tubelis collected 25 points and 10 rebounds and Oumar Ballo added 21 and 12, respectively, lifting No. 6 Arizona to a 95-72 win over Washington on Saturday in a Pac-12 clash in Seattle.

Tubelis has recorded seven double-doubles in his last eight games for the Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12). He contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds in Arizona’s 70-57 victory over Washington on Jan. 5.

Kerr Kriisa highlighted his 18-point performance by draining a season-high-tying six 3-pointers. He also converted six times from beyond the arc in the Wildcats’ 104-77 romp of Utah Tech on Nov. 17 and had six more in an 85-64 win over Montana State on Dec. 20.

Courtney Ramey made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Arizona, which put the game away by outscoring Washington by a 57-36 margin in the second half.

The Wildcats shot 52.3 percent from the floor (34 of 65) and 42.3 percent from 3-point range (11 of 26).

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points and Keyon Menifield added 21 for the Huskies (13-10, 5-7), who have lost two of their last three games.

Kriisa drained three 3-pointers, Ramey converted twice from beyond the arc and Ballo and Tubelis each added a bucket during a 19-1 run to extend Arizona’s lead to 61-45 with 11:28 remaining in the second half.

Washington began to chip away as Brooks made a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to trim his team’s deficit to 10 at 71-61 with 7:03 to play. Arizona answered with a 17-2 run to put the game on ice.

The Wildcats overcame a sluggish start to score nine of the final 11 points of the first half to secure a 38-36 lead. Tubelis made 5 of 8 shots from the floor, Ballo sank all four of his attempts and Kriisa drained three 3-pointers to pace Arizona before the break.

–Field Level Media

