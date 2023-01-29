ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills’ Damar Hamlin Shares Lengthy ‘Thank You’ Video on Instagram

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFpbg_0kUsjPmV00

It’s the first time the 24-year-old has publicly spoken out since his cardiac arrest.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted a detailed “thank you” message on Instagram Saturday where he listed group by group who has helped him since his cardiac arrest earlier this month during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

“While I’m so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn’t enough just to be thankful,” Hamlin said in the video. “This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world, and with God’s guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things.”

Though the 24-year-old has posted on social media over the last few weeks, this is the first time Hamlin has spoken publicly since his injury. He collapsed after making what appeared to be a routine tackle, was administered CPR and transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati, where he stayed for several days.

Hamlin recently returned to Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s divisional round home game against Cincinnati, which ended as a Bengals’ victory.

“Now that my brothers have closed out a strong winning season, and I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” Hamlin said at the beginning of the video. He addressed why he waited to say anything publicly—it was “just a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

He went on to say, “What happened to me on Monday Night Football was a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world. And I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most. And that’s always been my dream, that’s always been what I’ve stood for and I will continue to stand for.”

Hamlin thank several groups, including the Bills medical, athletic and training staff, University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the Buffalo General Hospital staff, his family and friends, the franchise as well as Bills fans, the entire NFL and those who penned letters, to name a few. He touched on the outpour of support through the “Chasing M’s Foundation” charity, which saw millions of donations come in wake of his injury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

One local prospect makes perfect sense for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills might not have to look far for a possible solution to one of its biggest offseason questions. The inside linebacker position will be a hot-button topic over the next couple of months. Tremaine Edmunds is set to cash in during free agency whether that is with Buffalo, or someone else, remains to be seen.
BUFFALO, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy