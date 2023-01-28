ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Henson leads Morgan State past Delaware State

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6lf6_0kUsjNGH00

Morgan State recorded its sixth straight win in dominating fashion, handing Delaware State a 59-36 loss at Memorial Hall on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bears had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 12-point lead and outscoring the Hornets 33-22 in the final 20 minutes.

Ja’Niah Henson led the way for Morgan State, putting up 24 points. As a team, the Lady Bears shot 37% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 65% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTNf9_0kUsjNGH00

Breionna Dodson scored 10 points. Jessica Martino added another nine to lead the way for Delaware State. As a team, the Lady Hornets struggled to get things going offensively. They scored just 0.56 points per possession on 27% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 1-of-5 from deep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpsNi_0kUsjNGH00

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on January 30. Morgan State catches UMES after a loss in its last game, while Delaware State hits the road to meet Coppin State. The Lady Bears will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Henson leads Morgan State past Delaware State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfcourseindustry.com

Quali-Pro hires former superintendent to cover Mid-Atlantic

Quali-Pro announced the hiring of Ralph Meola as Mid-Atlantic territory manager. Meola spent the last 17 years as the golf course superintendent at the Elkridge Club in Baltimore, Maryland, where he incorporated Quali-Pro products into his programs. “After many years of being a Quali-Pro end user and seeing firsthand how...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on battling crime in Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined C4 and Bryan Nehman and discussed battling crime in Baltimore. Moore says increasing sentences for gun offenders can only go so far, but it's a good start to dealing with Baltimore's problem of violent crime. See the video above.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000

BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman

FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
FELTON, DE
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven

A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas

The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Community group hopes to stop violence before it starts in Baltimore

A violent weekend in Baltimore City leaves two men dead and several others hurt. From Saturday morning through Sunday night, the city reported at least five shootings, including a triple shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue in the Upton neighborhood and a deadly shooting on Kimberleigh Road in north Baltimore. One grassroots...
BALTIMORE, MD
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy