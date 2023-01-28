Henson leads Morgan State past Delaware State

Morgan State recorded its sixth straight win in dominating fashion, handing Delaware State a 59-36 loss at Memorial Hall on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bears had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 12-point lead and outscoring the Hornets 33-22 in the final 20 minutes.

Ja’Niah Henson led the way for Morgan State, putting up 24 points. As a team, the Lady Bears shot 37% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 65% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Breionna Dodson scored 10 points. Jessica Martino added another nine to lead the way for Delaware State. As a team, the Lady Hornets struggled to get things going offensively. They scored just 0.56 points per possession on 27% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 1-of-5 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on January 30. Morgan State catches UMES after a loss in its last game, while Delaware State hits the road to meet Coppin State. The Lady Bears will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

