johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
What happened to the plastic straw law in Rhode Island?
It's been 13 months since the plastic straw law went into effect, prohibiting restaurants from handing out plastic straws unless requested by a customer.
Turnto10.com
Biden administration awards Rhode island $32 million in road improvement grants
(WJAR) — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will award Rhode Island $32 million in grant money to improve roads in Providence. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of its Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program (SS4A). $27 million of...
WGME
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
hnibnews.com
Rhode Island HS Hockey – Ocean State Top 8: Big Win Over Cumberland Keeps Hendricken At #1
Bishop Hendricken (9-4-1) holds on to the top spot in this week’s HNIB News Rhode Island Top 8. It was a split weekend, but they took the more important league game and won convincingly over previously unbeaten Cumberland, and gave Mass. power Pope Francis a battle in a 4-3 loss. A mid-week game with Mt. St. Charles is up on Wednesday. Darien (CT) is Saturday’s opponent.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: New Vet President, Roberts Carroll Adds Two, Truckers First Female Chair
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Dr. Pancoast Named New President of RI Veterinary Medical Association. The Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association (RIVMA) has named a...
‘They have no clue’: RI housing crisis pits state and local leaders against each other
No new House legislation has been proposed yet, but towns are already lining up in opposition to proposals to override local control.
travel2next.com
5 National Parks In Rhode Island
Rhode Island is the smallest US state, yet, despite its size, there are still four amazing national parks (and one heritage corridor) in Rhode Island for you to discover. The ‘Ocean State’ or ‘Little Rhody’ as it has cutely been nicknamed, is sandwiched between Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Coyotes are on the prowl in RI; here’s what to do if you spot one
Coyote breeding season will soon be upon us, which is why the DEM is warning residents to be wary.
Arctic blast may bring record cold to Southern New England this weekend
January so far has registered as the 4th warmest on record for Rhode Island.
How to prepare for Friday, Saturday’s single-digit cold weather in Mass.
Below-normal snow totals and above-normal temperatures have so far offered a very different winter season in 2023. But the start of February will remind everyone in New England just how cold it can get. Friday and Saturday are expected to be “dangerously cold” as a frigid air mass reaches New...
spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
ABC6.com
Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
Turnto10.com
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WCVB
Comet passing closest to Earth this week, visible over Mass., New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A recently discovered comet will make its closest path to Earth this week. Sky gazers can see the comet, named ZTF (C/2022 E3), with the aid of good binoculars or a telescope. Comet ZTF will be located between the Big and Little Dippers, in the northern...
GoLocalProv
Bill to Allow Physician-Assisted Suicide for Terminally Ill Patients Introduced in RI
Rhode Island State Rep. Edith H. Ajello has introduced legislation aimed at allowing terminally ill Rhode Islanders to end their suffering on their own terms. The Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act would guarantee a terminal patient’s right to choose to hasten the end of their lives under certain conditions.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
iheart.com
Recall Involves Daniele International Meats
A Rhode Island food producer has issued a recall. Daniele International out of Mapleville says the affected sausage products may contain listeria. They were shipped to nationwide retail locations from December 23rd through January 17th. The products subject to recall include :. 3-ounce packages of "DANIELE NATURALE SALAME COATED WITH...
