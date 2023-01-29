ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
WGME

Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hnibnews.com

Rhode Island HS Hockey – Ocean State Top 8: Big Win Over Cumberland Keeps Hendricken At #1

Bishop Hendricken (9-4-1) holds on to the top spot in this week’s HNIB News Rhode Island Top 8. It was a split weekend, but they took the more important league game and won convincingly over previously unbeaten Cumberland, and gave Mass. power Pope Francis a battle in a 4-3 loss. A mid-week game with Mt. St. Charles is up on Wednesday. Darien (CT) is Saturday’s opponent.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
travel2next.com

5 National Parks In Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest US state, yet, despite its size, there are still four amazing national parks (and one heritage corridor) in Rhode Island for you to discover. The ‘Ocean State’ or ‘Little Rhody’ as it has cutely been nicknamed, is sandwiched between Massachusetts and Connecticut.
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Pilot program launched to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A pilot program launched Monday to help homeless Rhode Islanders with medical needs. “People experiencing homelessness with acute medical and behavioral health conditions have unique needs that often cannot and should not be managed while living on the street or in shelters that are not equipped to facilitate recovery,” said Gov. Dan McKee in part in a statement.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location

Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

Recall Involves Daniele International Meats

A Rhode Island food producer has issued a recall. Daniele International out of Mapleville says the affected sausage products may contain listeria. They were shipped to nationwide retail locations from December 23rd through January 17th. The products subject to recall include :. 3-ounce packages of "DANIELE NATURALE SALAME COATED WITH...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

