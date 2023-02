RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kamala Harris is in Raleigh to discuss small businesses and the efforts being done at the White House to support them in North Carolina. On Monday morning, Harris was joined by democratic NC Representatives Wiley Nickel (NC-13), Deborah Ross (NC-02) and Valerie Foushee (NC-04) on Air Force Two. The group departed from Andrews Air Force Base where a couple of photos were snapped and shared on Twitter.

