SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The application period has opened for the 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy with the Sioux Falls Police Department. The academy gives community members a look at different challenges and areas of work and collaboration in the city’s law enforcement agencies. The aim is to build a bridge between members of the community and the police department by providing citizens “a firsthand look at what rules, regulations and policies the police follow. It also shows them and allows them to do some of the training that their officers go through in order to wear the police uniform.”

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO