Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
dakotanewsnow.com
New holistic approach to medicine available for women in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Lauren Britt Skattum and Britt Haus, PC, are bringing a new kind of women’s care to Sioux Falls. Britt Haus, PC offers a holistic approach to medicine that addresses factors such as metabolism and hormone changes, stress management, sleep, exercise, and more in combination with medical, therapeutic, and lifestyle interventions. This direct-to-provider model allows women to spend more time with their doctor and receive a personalized wellness plan.
dakotanewsnow.com
Taking care of wild birds during the winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Phil and Linda Pudenz, the owners of the Wild Bird Connection, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning. They talked about what you can do to help those birds in your yard during the winter months.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Grand Marshal announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee announced Wednesday that Dick Sweetman will be the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade, taking place on Saturday, March 18. He will also be the first of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls officials ask for community input on transforming Riverline District
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a recent purchase agreement in the Riverline District, authorities are looking for input from the community on how to transform the space. Community leaders announced that purchase agreements have been secured on two key parcels of land in order to study the...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
KELOLAND TV
41-year-old arrested in connection with 2 Sioux Falls robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon. The first was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Lucky Lady casino near 11th and Summit, just west of downtown. Police say a man walked in, showed a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police Department accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The application period has opened for the 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy with the Sioux Falls Police Department. The academy gives community members a look at different challenges and areas of work and collaboration in the city’s law enforcement agencies. The aim is to build a bridge between members of the community and the police department by providing citizens “a firsthand look at what rules, regulations and policies the police follow. It also shows them and allows them to do some of the training that their officers go through in order to wear the police uniform.”
KELOLAND TV
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
dakotanewsnow.com
Startup Sioux Falls unveils new $1.3 million downtown digs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brienne Maner was beaming on Monday — almost as bright as the sunlight bursting through the bountiful windows at her new downtown office digs. “Looking around this beautiful space has just been overwhelming,” said the president of Startup Sioux Falls, an nonprofit...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls robberies; Father, son sentenced for defrauding crop insurance; Drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 31. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other at the same intersection. A southwest Minnesota man is back...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing Bemidji man last seen in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls. Aaron Pearson was reported missing on Jan. 26. His family last had contact with him in October of 2022. Aaron was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area in early January.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect attempts to rob Sioux Falls bank
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect attempted to rob a local bank. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 5 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a suspect walked into a bank and told the clerk that he wanted cash. The clerk was able to step away and sound an alarm. The suspect then left without any cash.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night.
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
kelo.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: One last day at the beach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Who doesn’t want to go to a beach party in the dead of winter?. “When it’s so cold here in South Dakota, the kids just love it when they get to bring their shorts, and pretend we’re not in this cold winter. And forget about all of the boots, and snowsuits they have to wear, and just have fun,” said Vickie.
dakotanewsnow.com
Yoga classes for those in recovery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When in addiction recovery, there are many ways to find peace and stay in recovery. Recovery Yoga-Sioux Falls provides people with a safe place to heal while being with like-minded people who are also in recovery. Owner Natasha Combs wanted to share her...
Comments / 0