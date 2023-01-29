ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

10 things to know about Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhyoI_0kUshkRI00

The Atlanta Falcons went behind enemy lines to poach New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator/DL coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Nielsen, 43, spent six years in New Orleans, primarily coaching the defensive line.

Other than working for a division rival and earning high praise from Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, Falcons fans don’t know a ton about Nielsen.

Here are 10 things to know about Atlanta’s new defensive coordinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCkhF_0kUshkRI00
Donald Miralle /Allsport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0pPM_0kUshkRI00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

3

DL coach at Ole Miss under Ed Orgeron (2005-2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGQM7_0kUshkRI00
Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Dale Zanine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJazP_0kUshkRI00
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8EBG_0kUshkRI00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S14md_0kUshkRI00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjUYU_0kUshkRI00
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDg8L_0kUshkRI00
(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

10

Left Saints to become Falcons defensive coordinator in 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f27UX_0kUshkRI00
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DeMeco Ryans could turn the Texans into a powerhouse, but only if they let him

From a glance, the Texans hit a home run by hiring DeMeco Ryans to be their new head coach. After spending half a decade as a stout linebacker for Houston in the early 2000s, Ryans now has the daunting mission of finally elevating a franchise mired in pro football’s doldrums. And as someone who just finished coordinating the 49ers’ monstrous defense over the last couple of years — under the tutelage of the brilliant Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh — there might not be a better man for the job than him.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor announces commitment decision

Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete from the Washington D.C. area who has made waves in both the football and track world, announced his commitment on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately for Oregon Duck fans, it wasn’t a commitment to come play ball in Eugene. Harbor signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, agreeing to travel south to play for Shane Beamer and run track. With aspirations of running in the 2024 Paris Olympics, many thought Oregon’s legendary track program, with the historic Hayward Field on campus, would be a major chip in getting Harbor to commit to the Ducks. In the end, it didn’t appear to be enough. Despite missing on Harbor, the Ducks still signed a pair of five-star recruits in 2023 and have the 10th-ranked class in the nation for this cycle. Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile TwitterRatings Stars Ratings State 247Sports 5 98 DC ATH 247Sports Composite 5 0.9911 DC ATH Rivals 5 6.1 DC ATH ESPN 4 87 DC ATH On3 Recruiting 5 98 DC ATH Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 225 pounds Hometown Washington DC Projected Position TE/DE Class 2023 Recruitment Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021 Took Official Visit to Eugene on Jan. 27, 2023 Top Schools Oregon Ducks South Carolina Gamecocks Michigan Wolverines Maryland Terrapins Miami Hurricanes Highlightshttps://youtu.be/uFQ-wjWHX7A11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule

Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the finalists for Colts' head coach job

The Indianapolis Colts have been conducting interviews with the finalists for the head coach vacancy, and the process is expected to wrap up relatively soon. While it could take a little more time depending on who the front-runner for the job is, we know of seven candidates who are in the running to become the next head coach of the Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Jordan has an idea of what the Saints should do with new first round pick

Cameron Jordan, team player. The latest New Orleans Saintes Pro Bowler learned his team got back in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft by trading Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos and already got to work crafting their offseason strategy, writing from his official Twitter account that the Saints should spend that pick on a big-time defensive tackle to pair with him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Jerod Smith names top schools

Class of 2024 defensive line recruit Jerod Smith has named his top 10 schools. Smith, a four-star prospect, visited Georgia in early June 2022 and received a scholarship offer from Kirby Smart. It looks like Jerod Smith and his twin brother, Jacob Smith, plan to play college football together. Jacob...
WINDSOR, CT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers ownership, HC Frank Reich reportedly differ on DC preference

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper might’ve gotten his guy in Frank Reich. But in a lesson learned from his last “guy,” this one seemingly won’t have as much power. On Sunday night, CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson dished out a few details regarding the team’s search for a defensive coordinator. In addition to noting Carolina’s lack of confidence in landing Vic Fangio—the hottest candidate on the market—Anderson tweeted that there’s a bit of a disagreement on preferences between ownership and their new head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy