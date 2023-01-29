Read full article on original website
JL B
4d ago
why? he needs to make restitution and have work release for 5 years. work release cleaning trash off the highways. They actually need to use work release people to help keep our state clean again.
Tacoma Aroma
4d ago
Lol we told you this would happen. Law and order no longer exists in Washington state
Shooting at Kent motel leaves 2 dead; no suspect identified
KENT, Wash. — Two people were found dead Tuesday night at a motel in Kent after an apparent shooting, Kent police said in a release Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the Kent Valley Motel just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots inside one of the rooms.
q13fox.com
Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years
SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
KIMA TV
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns
Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
Seattle Police Officer Who Struck, Killed Grad Student Identified
Jaahnavi Kandula was walking in South Lake Union when she was hit by a marked patrol car.
Capitol Hill armed robbery ends in rollover crash
One of the suspects ordered the victims to hand over their belongings and then attacked a man in the group while the other suspect fired a round into the ceiling.
Teen sentenced to 14 years detention for fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. — A teen who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old girl in Bremerton in 2021 was sentenced Monday to 14 years in detention. Syanna Puryear-Tucker died after a fight with Lola Luna on Jan. 30, 2021. Luna, who was 16 at the time of the crime, will spend...
q13fox.com
1 dead after deadly collision with train in Puyallup Valley, investigation underway
PUYALLUP, Wash. - One person is dead after they were hit by a train in the Puyallup Valley on Wednesday, authorities say. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Officer (PCSO), deputies responded to the 4500 block of Pioneer Way E near Chief Leschi Schools at around 9:20 a.m for a deadly collision.
q13fox.com
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
Tacoma police issue warning after 10 guns reported stolen out of cars in less than a month
TACOMA, Wash. — Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22, 10 guns were reported stolen out of vehicles in Tacoma, according to police. Now the police department is asking gun owners to make sure their firearms are secure. “Stolen guns are finding their way into the hands of juveniles and...
VIDEO: Guardian One helicopter helps track & apprehend suspected car thief in Burien
While assisting King County Sheriff’s Office Deputies tracking a stolen vehicle in Burien on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Guardian One helicopter helped police apprehend and arrest the suspected car thief. Deputies initially attempted to arrest the driver of the stolen car in a parking lot, but he was...
1 suspect arrested, another on the run after armed robbery ends in collision in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police said a suspect was arrested, while another remains on the run after an armed robbery ended in a collision in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Sunday night. The Seattle Police Department said victims reported that two males stole from them and shot a round before leaving...
Chronicle
White Supremacists Sent to Prison for Brutal Assault on Black DJ at Washington Bar
Four avowed white supremacists were sentenced to federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to hate crimes and lying to the FBI about brutally beating a Black DJ unconscious at a Lynnwood tavern in 2018. The attack took place just hours after the four men attended a ceremony marking the death...
Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill. A man called 911 to report two people had just broken into his neighbor’s garage. The man said the neighbor was elderly and the man had installed security cameras for her and monitors them.
Addressing police accountability nationwide in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
SEATTLE — Outrage and grief continues after Memphis Police released a video showing officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died in the hospital three days later. Five officers are facing murder charges and re-igniting the conversation around the culture of policing. Leaders in Seattle’s black community echoed a need for...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
Man, woman arrested in SoDo after stealing car at gunpoint in Rainier Valley
Both were booked into the King County Jail.
MyNorthwest.com
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
KING 5
