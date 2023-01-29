Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Symmes Township
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road and Fields Ertel Road in Symmes Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Mount Carmel Road in Mount Carmel
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Mount Carmel Road in Mount Carmel. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Mason Montgomery Road in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Mason Montgomery Road and Deerfield Boulevard in Deerfield Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Video shows car slide off road, slam into Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
BATAVIA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to travel safely during winter weather. OSP said last winter, there were 12,939 crashes due to snow, ice or slush-covered roads. This winter, OSP said a trooper on the Batavia Post's cruiser was hit in Williamsburg. OSP shared...
WLWT 5
Flipped vehicle prompts closure on south I-275 in Union Township
SUMMERSIDE, Ohio — A stretch of the interstate in Union Township is closed due to a crash, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, southbound Interstate 275 is closed beyond State Route 32 due to a crash. ODOT traffic cameras show a police car blocking the road...
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
An Ohio man was killed in a late night ATV crash in Lawrence County.
FHP: Woman killed in fatal vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash on A1A at Euclid Ave.
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle versus Pedestrian crash on State Rd. A1A at Euclid Ave. FHP stated that at around 6:59 p.m., a Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A south of 5th Street. A female pedestrian walked into the southbound...
WLWT 5
West Chester police investigating series of home burglaries targeting owners of Asian businesses
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The West Chester Police Department is investigating a series of home burglaries targeting owners of Asian businesses, the department said. According to West Chester police, there has been a recent increase in burglaries involving the homes of Asian business owners. According to police, thieves...
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
starvedrock.media
Driver dies after hitting back of tractor-trailer parked on shoulder of I-64
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Friday after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Washington Park. The crash happened on eastbound I-64 about 3:30 a.m. Friday, near the Kingshighway/Highway 111 exit in St. Clair County, authorities said.
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
UPDATE- Norman Maybury has been found safe. An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving […]
wwnytv.com
NTSB team will visit crash site Monday
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) will send a 6-member team to St. Lawrence County after 6 people died in a head-on crash between a bus and a moving truck. New York State Police says in addition to the adult deaths, one person is in critical condition and two more were seriously hurt.
Massive 85-vehicle Wisconsin pileup injures 27, blocks major interstate for hours in both directions
Dozens were hurt in a traffic pileup in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon amid snow, ice and whiteout conditions. Another crash occurred just an hour before the incident.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
WLWT 5
Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted on charges in an Ohio rape case, according to the state's Attorney General Dave Yost and the Guernsey County Sheriff. Joshua Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
Is it illegal to warm up your car in Indiana?
With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?
