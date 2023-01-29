ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Flipped vehicle prompts closure on south I-275 in Union Township

SUMMERSIDE, Ohio — A stretch of the interstate in Union Township is closed due to a crash, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, southbound Interstate 275 is closed beyond State Route 32 due to a crash. ODOT traffic cameras show a police car blocking the road...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

UPDATE- Norman Maybury has been found safe. An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wwnytv.com

NTSB team will visit crash site Monday

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) will send a 6-member team to St. Lawrence County after 6 people died in a head-on crash between a bus and a moving truck. New York State Police says in addition to the adult deaths, one person is in critical condition and two more were seriously hurt.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
tomahawkleader.com

Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis

TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE

