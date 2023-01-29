ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: 7 teams punch playoff tickets

Seven Westmoreland County teams have secured WPIAL playoffs spots with just more than a week remaining in the regular season. Norwin clinched a berth in Class 6A, and Penn-Trafford wrapped up a a spot in Class 5A. Belle Vernon (4A), Greensburg Salem (4A), Yough (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A), and Monessen (A) also are postseason bound.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seton Hill celebrates 100th anniversary of women's basketball team

Seton Hill women’s basketball players used to walk across the road to the Armory near downtown Greensburg to play intrasquad games. Later, they would hop a train to play in Pittsburgh, Indiana or Ohio. Dressed in their blooms, skirts and tiny caps, they would weave around creaky courts, pass...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Yough girls charging toward playoffs during breakthrough season

Mike Gerdich, walking gingerly in front of his team’s bench, watches a loose basketball roll out of bounds and into the near corner during a home game against Charleroi. He makes his way to the ball, bends down with a cringe and grunts under his breath, “Oh, that hurt,” as he bounces the ball to an official.
HERMINIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After closed-door meeting, Latrobe hockey joins hunt with Class 2A contenders

It’s been a far-from-perfect scenario since the Latrobe hockey team held a closed-door meeting in early November following a pair of uninspired losses that produced just two goals and dropped the Wildcats’ record to .500 after just four games. Despite his team having outscored its first two opponents by a combined 13-3, coach Josh Werner had seen enough. So had his staff, his captains and presumably everybody else.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Morris' Kahliel Spear named Horizon League Player of the Week

Kahliel Spear averaged 27.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in a pair of home victories last week, and the Robert Morris fifth-year forward was rewarded for his effort Monday. Spear was named the Horizon League Player of the Week after helping the Colonials to their third straight win. He also averaged...
MOON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Quaker Valley Middle School performance, book sale and more in the Sewickley area

Quaker Valley Middle School Music Department presents “For the Love of Music” from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7 at St. Stephen’s Church, 405 Frederick Ave. The evening includes performance from Quaker Valley musicians, a concert from Cello Fury, desserts, a silent auction and raffle. More information about the show is available on the school district’s Facebook page or by calling 412-749-3600.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 3 Pittsburgh locations

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023:. 3 Pittsburgh-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing. Three Pittsburgh-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man escapes fire in home in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man escaped when fire broke out inside a multi-unit home in Ambridge, Beaver County. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the home on the 1500 block of Church Street. The fire chief said the man was the only person living in the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision

Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area student news for the week of Jan. 31, 2023

Ryan Edwards earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Florida Gulf Coast University and was named to the president’s list. Corinne Swann was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Iowa. Swann is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania

From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Considers Updates To Golf Facilities

Cranberry Township is continuing to look at ways to update their flagship golf course. The township has undertaken developing a master plan for Cranberry Highlands—a township owned 18-hole course that was built 20 years ago. The board of supervisors is considering a possible agreement with a golf course analyst...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

