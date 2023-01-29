Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: 7 teams punch playoff tickets
Seven Westmoreland County teams have secured WPIAL playoffs spots with just more than a week remaining in the regular season. Norwin clinched a berth in Class 6A, and Penn-Trafford wrapped up a a spot in Class 5A. Belle Vernon (4A), Greensburg Salem (4A), Yough (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A), and Monessen (A) also are postseason bound.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 31, 2023: Steel Valley tops OLSH in clash of WPIAL contenders
Makhai Valentine led all scorers with 35 points as Steel Valley defeated OLSH, 86-80, in a Section 2-3A boys basketball showdown between WPIAL contenders Tuesday night. Cruce Brookins followed with 24 for the Ironmen (10-9, 8-2). Rocco Spadafora hit for 26, BJ Vaughn had 19 and Bryson Kirschner finished with 18 for the Chargers (14-4, 7-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman sparks Greensburg Central Catholic to season sweep of rival Jeannette
Samir Crosby is from Jeannette. He lives there. He has family and friends there. But on Tuesday night, the freshman guard from Greensburg Central Catholic was out to beat the Jayhawks. And that’s what he and his teammates did, earning a season sweep over their rivals. Crosby scored nine...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL team wrestling roundup: Penn-Trafford takes down Kiski Area; Fox Chapel gets dramatic win
Penn-Trafford stunned wrestling fans a week ago when it defeated Norwin to create a three-way tie in Section 3-3A. The Warriors kept that momentum going Monday in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class 3A team championships. Penn-Trafford reversed an early season loss to Kiski Area by defeating the Cavaliers,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill celebrates 100th anniversary of women's basketball team
Seton Hill women’s basketball players used to walk across the road to the Armory near downtown Greensburg to play intrasquad games. Later, they would hop a train to play in Pittsburgh, Indiana or Ohio. Dressed in their blooms, skirts and tiny caps, they would weave around creaky courts, pass...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough girls charging toward playoffs during breakthrough season
Mike Gerdich, walking gingerly in front of his team’s bench, watches a loose basketball roll out of bounds and into the near corner during a home game against Charleroi. He makes his way to the ball, bends down with a cringe and grunts under his breath, “Oh, that hurt,” as he bounces the ball to an official.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After closed-door meeting, Latrobe hockey joins hunt with Class 2A contenders
It’s been a far-from-perfect scenario since the Latrobe hockey team held a closed-door meeting in early November following a pair of uninspired losses that produced just two goals and dropped the Wildcats’ record to .500 after just four games. Despite his team having outscored its first two opponents by a combined 13-3, coach Josh Werner had seen enough. So had his staff, his captains and presumably everybody else.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Greensburg Salem’s Colten Humphrey
Some teams just give off a vibe that a certain season could be special. That’s definitely true for Greensburg Salem’s hockey team, which started 13-2. For a team that missed the playoffs last year, this year’s Golden Lions squad is making a huge step forward. A big...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Morris' Kahliel Spear named Horizon League Player of the Week
Kahliel Spear averaged 27.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in a pair of home victories last week, and the Robert Morris fifth-year forward was rewarded for his effort Monday. Spear was named the Horizon League Player of the Week after helping the Colonials to their third straight win. He also averaged...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Quaker Valley Middle School performance, book sale and more in the Sewickley area
Quaker Valley Middle School Music Department presents “For the Love of Music” from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7 at St. Stephen’s Church, 405 Frederick Ave. The evening includes performance from Quaker Valley musicians, a concert from Cello Fury, desserts, a silent auction and raffle. More information about the show is available on the school district’s Facebook page or by calling 412-749-3600.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 3 Pittsburgh locations
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023:. 3 Pittsburgh-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing. Three Pittsburgh-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
BRGR's final Pittsburgh location closes
BRGR, has closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area. The Business Times reports a sign posted in the window of the restaurant at the Galleria in Mount Lebanon indicates it has closed permanently.
wtae.com
Man escapes fire in home in Ambridge
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man escaped when fire broke out inside a multi-unit home in Ambridge, Beaver County. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the home on the 1500 block of Church Street. The fire chief said the man was the only person living in the...
PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision
Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area student news for the week of Jan. 31, 2023
Ryan Edwards earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Florida Gulf Coast University and was named to the president’s list. Corinne Swann was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Iowa. Swann is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PhillyBite
10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania
From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Considers Updates To Golf Facilities
Cranberry Township is continuing to look at ways to update their flagship golf course. The township has undertaken developing a master plan for Cranberry Highlands—a township owned 18-hole course that was built 20 years ago. The board of supervisors is considering a possible agreement with a golf course analyst...
wtae.com
Report of 'hit list' leads to closure of the Mercer Area School District on Wednesday
MERCER, Pa. — The Mercer Area School District canceled classes and extracurricular activities on Wednesday after two threats were reported on the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System referencing a student-created “hit list” at the middle-high school. The district announced that it has notified law enforcement about the threats,...
