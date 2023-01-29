Effective: 2023-02-03 08:28:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 04:42:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 830 AM CST. Target Area: Noxubee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. For the Tennesse-Tombigbee River ...including Tibbee, Stennis Lock & Dam, Columbus, Macon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Noxubee River At Macon. * WHEN...From Friday morning to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Significant overflow into lowland and cattle grazing land near the Highway 45 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 19.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall to 18.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise above flood stage Friday morning to 29.0 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Noxubee River Macon 26.0 19.3 Wed 7 pm CST 19.5 29.0 24.8

NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO