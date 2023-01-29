Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Noxubee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 08:28:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 04:42:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 830 AM CST. Target Area: Noxubee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. For the Tennesse-Tombigbee River ...including Tibbee, Stennis Lock & Dam, Columbus, Macon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Noxubee River At Macon. * WHEN...From Friday morning to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Significant overflow into lowland and cattle grazing land near the Highway 45 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 19.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall to 18.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise above flood stage Friday morning to 29.0 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Noxubee River Macon 26.0 19.3 Wed 7 pm CST 19.5 29.0 24.8
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 18.5 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River West 15.0 12.8 Wed 6 pm CST 14.2 17.8 18.3
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
