Memphis, TN

Illinois FOP responds to death of Tyre Nichols

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Tyre Nichols died at the hands of bad police officers. All good law enforcement officers are outraged and sickened by...
ILLINOIS STATE
Tyre Nichols video: Local officials reaction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Memphis police released over an an hour of footage from the violent beating of Tyre Nichols. The recently released body cam footage of the beating of Nichols is described as inhumane and disturbing. Danville NAACP president, Ed Butler, agrees and believes the actions of the police...
MEMPHIS, TN
Police Training Institute trains officers on 'community policing'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Community members in Champaign County are frustrated with the death of Tyre Nichol saying those police officers went against their motto of "serve and protect." Local law enforcement shared how they screen candidates before they become a safety risk. Michael Schlosser, director at the Police...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

