The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the people seen in the attached video and photos who are sought in connection to an assault that occurred in Allerton. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 6 a.m., in front of 679 Allerton Avenue, a 40-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute with a group of unidentified individuals, one of whom produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO