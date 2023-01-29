ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

UPDATE Marble Hill: Missing Girl Aged 12 Last Seen in Brooklyn, Home and “in Good Health”

The NYPD said a 12-year-old girl from Marble Hill who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, has returned home and is “in good health.”. It was reported to police that, prior to returning home, Dayana Vazquez of Adrian Avenue in the Marble Hill section of The Bronx was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at around 7.47 a.m., leaving Prospect Park station in Brooklyn. She was walking toward M.S. 442 Carroll Garden School for Innovation, located at 500 19th Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Missing Marble Hill Girl Aged 12 Last Seen Walking towards Brooklyn Middle School

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl from Marble Hill who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It was reported to police that Dayana Vazquez of 1 Adrian Avenue in the Marble Hill section of The Bronx, located in the 50th Precinct, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at around 7.47 a.m., leaving Prospect Park station. She was walking toward M.S. 442 Carroll Garden School for Innovation, located at 500 19th Street, Brooklyn, located in the 72nd Precinct.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Allerton: Police Appeal to Public to Help Identify Group following Stabbing

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the people seen in the attached video and photos who are sought in connection to an assault that occurred in Allerton. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 6 a.m., in front of 679 Allerton Avenue, a 40-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute with a group of unidentified individuals, one of whom produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Soundview: Suspect Sought in Arson Incident in which Man Died

THE NYPD IS seeking the public’s assistance identifying the person seen in this video who is sought for questioning in connection to an arson incident that took place at 1211 Evergreen Avenue in Soundview on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Video courtesy of the NYPD.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy