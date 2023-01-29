ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as. low as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter. mile or less in dense...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
SUGARLOAF, CA
SFGate

3 adults found shot to death at home in Southern California

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
MONTCLAIR, CA

