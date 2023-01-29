Read full article on original website
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
Another DC Show Canceled After James Gunn's Chapter 1 Plans Take Shape
While Tuesday may have been an exciting day for DC fans with the reveal of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, Wednesday brought some bad news for fans of Pennyworth. HBO Max has canceled the prequel series centered around Batman's iconic butler Alfred Pennyworth after three seasons. The series, which was rebranded as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, recently concluded its third and now final season in late November.
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
Does Batman's The Brave and the Bold Movie Hint That Nightwing Is Part of the DCU?
Considering Batman is one of the most popular comic book heroes ever created, there was never a chance DC Studios would develop its DC Universe without a version of the Caped Crusader. That much was confirmed Tuesday when DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran announced The Brave and the Bold, a live-action featuring Batman and Robin. Not just that, but it was confirmed the movie is going to be a father-and-son story following Bruce and Damian Wayne. Given that Damian Wayne is the fifth person to don the Robin mantle, we've got to ask—where's Dick Grayson in all of this?
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Bad Boys 4 Announced With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Returning
Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is on the way according to the film's stars. Sony Pictures has confirmed to Variety that the untitled sequel is already in early pre-production Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah are back in the saddle after their success with Bad Boys for Life. The duo managed to find the right balance of humor and action in reviving the hit movie franchise. Getting Smith and Lawrence together again proved key for movie-goers. It had been years since Bad Boys II graced movie-screens. Producing the sequel will be Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith's Westbrook Productions. Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman also produce alongside Lawrence, James Lassiter, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and Jon Mone.
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Get China Release Date
We're about a month and a half out from the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first of four DC films that will be arriving in 2023. The project, which is the sequel to 2019's Shazam!, has wowed fans with the family-friendly superhero antics across its two trailers thus far, and there's definitely been a lot of speculation as to how that will translate into box office numbers. On Wednesday, a report from The Wrap confirmed that Fury of the Gods has scored a release in China, with the film expected to release in the country at the same time as it launches domestically, March 17th.
Superman: Trunks or No Trunks, James Gunn Starts Poll on Twitter
Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their plans for creating the next big slate of movie and television projects that will make up their DC Cinematic Universe. Titled "Gods and Monsters", the two creators have been quite clear that they are putting a lot of effort into re-imagining the Man of Tomorrow, Superman, as a beacon of hope. Now, using his Twitter Account, Gunn has started a poll that asks fans which version of Krypton's Last Son they'd most like to see on the screen, Clark Kent with or without trunks.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
James Gunn and Peter Safran Address Jason Momoa Lobo Rumors
Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios unveiling the first details of their upcoming slate of movies and HBO Max shows. Over recent months, the future of the franchise has been the topic of a lot of discussion, speculation, and rumors regarding what characters — and actors — will appear in the new era of the DC Universe. Among those discussions has been Aquaman star Jason Momoa's future and now, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are addressing the rumors about Momoa and if Lobo is in his future.
Showtime Merges With Paramount+ and Announces New Name
A major change is coming to Showtime. On Monday, Paramount announced that both Showtime's linear pay-TV channel and the premium tier of Paramount+ will be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime. Chris McCarthy is set to lead Showtime's studio and linear channel while Tom Ryan will oversee streaming business. The news was announced by Paramount CEO Bob Bakish in a memo on Monday. The change will happen sometime later this year and will apply only in the United States, according to Deadline.
Michael Jackson Biopic to Star His Nephew Jaafar Jackson in Lead Role
Emancipation and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a Michael Jackson biopic, which will star Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. Jaafar, the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, also has his own music career, giving him not just the looks, but the skillset needed to hone in on his uncle's story. The film, tentatively titled just Michael, has a script by John Logan.
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has a New Streaming Home
If you watched the debut season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it got you craving a revisit of the Middle-earth trilogy that first brought the worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien to live-action, you can fire up Netflix to watch all three films in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In what will spark some lively debates, the versions of the films on the streamer are the theatrical releases as opposed to the extended editions, as fans have conflicted feelings on which cut is superior. For those who can't decide which is better, HBO Max offers both cuts of all three films on the platform.
