C.J. beats Alter 77-70 for second time this season
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – For the second time this season, Chaminade Julienne defeated Alter 77-70 in boys hoops as George Washington III and Evan Dickey each score 20 points in the Eagles’ Friday-night rivalry win at Centerville HS.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
