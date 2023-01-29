ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

C.J. beats Alter 77-70 for second time this season

By Joey DeBerardino
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – For the second time this season, Chaminade Julienne defeated Alter 77-70 in boys hoops as George Washington III and Evan Dickey each score 20 points in the Eagles’ Friday-night rivalry win at Centerville HS.

