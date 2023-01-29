ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

4-9-5

(four, nine, five)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

