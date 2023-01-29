Read full article on original website
De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia
Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
Tyson Fury: Jake Paul Is A Decent Boxer, Tommy Has To Really Focus – ‘There's Big Pressure'
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury finds himself fully fixed in the middle of the storyline featuring his half-brother Tommy’s upcoming fight against Jake Paul. The two will clash on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after nearly two years of false starts around a pair of previously announced bouts. Ever...
Harold Calderon: Spence, Crawford Need To Hurry Up and Fight, Free Up My Belts!
Harold Calderon (27-0) is hoping to have a big year in 2023. The undefeated welterweight only fought once in 2022, stopping Ezequiel Victor Fernandez in three rounds in September. The lack of activity has frustrated Calderon, who explained that he has had multiple fights fall apart at the last minute.
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
Prograis on Jermall Charlo Ring Absence: He Still Got Personal Stuff Going On; But He Way Better Right Now
Regis Prograis offered an encouraging, if sober, update on his close friend, the middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Charlo, the WBC beltholder, has not fought since June of 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds at the Toyota Center in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. His protracted absence from the ring has led to rampant speculation from boxing fans.
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
Beterbiev, Yarde Deliver The Goods: Weekend Afterthoughts
Just because something in sports goes the way everyone expected doesn’t mean we can’t get more than we bargained for. Put two determined punchers in the ring and fun things happen. Fun things happened at Wembley on Saturday as Artur Beterbiev retained the lineal light heavyweight crown with...
Navarrete: I Was Disappointed When Valdez Pulled Out Of Fight, But We Have To Move Forward
Emanuel Navarrete had this date circled on his calendar for quite some time. There is still a sense of pride heading into this weekend’s showdown with Australia’s Liam Wilson, with the vacant WBO junior lightweight title at stake this Friday on ESPN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The February 3 date was reserved for an all Mexico-showdown between Navarrete and former two-division titlist Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23KOs), who withdrew due to a previous injury that hasn’t fully healed.
Blair Cobbs Offers Full Retraction On PED Claims, Still Calls For Showdown With Vergil Ortiz
Blair Cobbs has issued a full retraction on previous claims suggesting Vergil Ortiz Jr. is using performance-enhancing drugs. The outspoken welterweight complied with the terms of a cease-and-desist letter issued by Ortiz’s legal team over the weekend, which carried a deadline of close of business Monday before further legal action would be taken. Cobbs has repeatedly and openly accused Ortiz of using steroids, dating back to the unbeaten contender being pulled from a DAZN show last March 19 after being hospitalized and treated for rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition which occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins into the bloodstream.
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
WBC Prez Expects Beterbiev To Face Callum Smith Next, Not Bivol
Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council, closed the door to an immediate undisputed fight between their light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, and follow unbeaten compatriot Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev retained the WBC, IBF, WBO titles last weekend in London, with a stoppage win over Anthony Yarde. Bivol saw action...
Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski: KO Promotions Wins Purse Bid For WBC Bridgerweight Title Fight
Alen Babic faces a potential road trip for his first major title fight. KnockOut (KO) Promotions secured the rights to the vacant WBC Bridgerweight title fight between Croatia’s Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski, posting $425,000 during a purse bid hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Mexico City. The Warsaw, Poland-headquartered company—who promotes Rozanski—outbid Matchroom Boxing ($325,000), Babic’s career-long promoter, during the session which took place during the WBC’s weekly ‘Martes de Cafe’ meeting.
Jarrett Hurd: I'm in a New Weight Class, Looking To Dominate Like I Did at 154
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, former unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd will make his return to the ring on March 4th, as part of a Showtime televised tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Hurd, now fighting as a middleweight, will collide with dangerous foe Armando Resendiz. Hurd (24-2,...
Melvin Jerusalem-Oscar Collazo Mandatory Strawweight Title Fight Ordered By WBO
Melvin Jerusalem and Oscar Collazo will have to cut short their respective victory laps and begin talks for a head-on collision. The WBO has formally ordered a mandatory strawweight title fight between the Philippines’ Jerusalem as its newly crowned champ and Puerto Rico’s Collazo who just became the top contender over the weekend. The two camps have until February 14 to reach teams and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Berlanga On Top Rank Split: They Tried To Slow Me Down; I Want Growth, Legacy, Money
Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank severed their promotional pact in January due to differences around how the super middleweight wanted to steer his career. The 25-year-old unrestricted free agent Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is already in the midst of entertaining offers from a foursome that includes the likes of Al Haymon, Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, and Eddie Hearn.
Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox - Montreal Card Picked Up By ESPN+
Undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan, ranked in the top 10 by all four major sanctioning organizations, returns in a 10-round main event this Thursday, Feb. 2, against American veteran Alantez Fox at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. Bazinyan, a 10-year-pro, hopes a victory over the 6-foot-4 Fox...
Keyshawn Davis-Emmanuel Tagoe Set For Shakur Stevenson Undercard April 8 In Newark
Keyshawn Davis will face another durable lightweight in the first 10-round fight of his career. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the undefeated 135-pound prospect will encounter Emmanuel Tagoe on April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. ESPN will televise Davis-Tagoe as the opener of a telecast that will feature Newark native Shakur Stevenson, who is expected to battle Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino in the 12-round main event.
Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Margsayo Showtime Tripleheader Official, March 4
In a matchup of all-action, high-powered former world champions, hard-hitting star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa will meet Filipino sensation Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo for the vacant Interim WBC Featherweight Title on Saturday, March 4 live on SHOWTIME from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. topping a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Warren Says He Will Talk To Arum About Making Anthony Yarde-Joe Smith
Promoter Frank Warren believes Anthony Yarde would have been crowned a world champion if his opponent last Saturday night in London went by the name of, say, Joe Smith Jr. In reality, the opponent was Artur Beterbiev, the feared light heavyweight bruiser, who ended up stopping Yarde, 31, in the eighth round after Yarde’s corner implored the referee to stop the fight.
Keyshawn Davis Wants To Get His Hands On Jeremiah Nakathila: "That's The Fight I Want"
It’s become clear that Keyshawn Davis has no interest in taking the slow and meticulous route on his way up the pugilistic ladder. Instead, the 23-year-old from Norfolk, Virginia, has continued to point a daring finger in the face of the lightweight division’s elite. After yet another banner...
