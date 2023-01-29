ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Wild Money” game were:

06-10-13-19-31, Extra: 7

(six, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Extra: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $64,000

