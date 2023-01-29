ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

1-4-4, FB:

(one, four, four; FB: zero)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Campbell defeats South Carolina Upstate 78-66

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 17 points in Campbell’s 78-66 win against South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night. Clemons also contributed five assists for the Fighting Camels (10-13, 5-6 Big South Conference). Anthony Dell’Orso was 5-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 16 points. The Spartans (9-13, 4-7) were led in scoring by Trae Broadnax, who finished with 20 points. Jordan Gainey added 15 points for South Carolina Upstate. Justin Bailey also had 13 points and three steals. Both teams play again on Saturday. Campbell visits Longwood and South Carolina Upstate hosts UNC Asheville.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at 501 Mini Mart in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jacket in Monday night’s drawing, but someone did buy a Double Play ticket worth $50,000 at the 501 Mini Mart in Conway, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Another winner ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at a Circle K store on St. Andrews Road […]
CONWAY, SC
WYFF4.com

SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Farell scores 18, St. Bonaventure beats Richmond 66-62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Yann Farell had 18 points and St. Bonaventure beat Richmond 66-62 on Wednesday night. Farell was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bonnies (12-11, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field, and added six rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tyler Burton led the Spiders (11-12, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Richmond also got 10 points from Neal Quinn. Isaiah Bigelow also had seven points and six rebounds. ___
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

Radford defeats Presbyterian 67-59

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — DaQuan Smith’s 21 points helped Radford defeat Presbyterian 67-59 on Wednesday night. Smith shot 7 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Highlanders (15-9, 9-2 Big South Conference). Onyebuchi Ezeakudo added 13 points while shooting 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Shaquan Jules recorded eight points and finished 4 of 4 from the floor. It was the eighth win in a row for the Highlanders. Terrell Ard Jr. led the Blue Hose (5-19, 1-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Crosby James added 11 points for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also had nine points and seven rebounds. The loss was the Blue Hose’s 10th in a row. ___
CLINTON, SC
News19 WLTX

SC Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six-time NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal and Super Bowl champion Robert Brooks are among the newest members of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. The group, that included Chino Smith, a .400-hitter for the Negro Leagues, was announced Monday. The eight-member class will be enshrined during ceremonies in May.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Boston

Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station

WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. 
WOBURN, MA
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim checks worth up to $800 in South Carolina is in 16 days

There are still a little more than two weeks for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800. This tax rebate is available for all South Carolina residents as long as they file their 2021 taxes by Feb. 15. The rebate payments will then be issued to recipients in March, according to the state's Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

‘Save time & money’: Free tax filing with SC Thrive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina tax filers can avoid expensive preparation fees by filing their taxes for free online or in-person with statewide nonprofit, SC Thrive. For the 2023 tax season which runs from Jan. 23 through April 18, individuals can access Thrive Hub, South Carolina’s online platform...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy