WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
Daily 4
8-8-4-4
(eight, eight, four, four)
Lotto America
01-24-34-37-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,470,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4
(two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000
