Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and had nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 139-96 win over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown added 26 points as both of Boston’s stars knocked down seven 3-pointers in a game the Celtics never trailed and led by as many as 49 points. Boston dominated on both ends of the floor, shooting 60% through three quarters on the way to its largest victory of the season. “You can tell we were ready to go from the jump,” Tatum said. It marked the eighth time this season Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 25 points in the same game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO