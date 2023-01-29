MN Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

01-24-34-37-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,470,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

NORTH5

08-15-22-30-31

(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Pick 3

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

Powerball

02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4

(two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000

