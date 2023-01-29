MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
01-24-34-37-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,470,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
NORTH5
08-15-22-30-31
(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Pick 3
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
Powerball
02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4
(two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000
