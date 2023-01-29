ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Vacant building damaged by fire Saturday afternoon

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vacant building caught fire Saturday afternoon just southwest of Memorial Hospital.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. in a building near 33rd and San Dimas streets. Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Brian Bowman said the structure has previously burned and code enforcement has been out several times in the past two weeks. No injuries were reported.

KGET

KGET

