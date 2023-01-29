ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, Georgia Tech both out to end lengthy losing streaks

Georgia Tech and host Louisville are looking to end lengthy losing streaks when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets extended their losing streak to seven with an 86-43 dismantling by visiting Duke on Saturday. Louisville dropped its 10th straight game following a 76-62 setback at Notre Dame earlier that day.
Visiting Georgia will have its hands full with No. 25 Auburn

The visiting Georgia Bulldogs look to defeat No. 25 Auburn for the second time in less than a month on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 SEC) are coming off an 81-78 overtime win over visiting South Carolina on Saturday. Auburn (16-5, 6-2) dropped its second straight game with an 80-77 setback at West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that day.
