The visiting Georgia Bulldogs look to defeat No. 25 Auburn for the second time in less than a month on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 SEC) are coming off an 81-78 overtime win over visiting South Carolina on Saturday. Auburn (16-5, 6-2) dropped its second straight game with an 80-77 setback at West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that day.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO