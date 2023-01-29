Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rochester civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence dies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With a name like Franklin Delano Roosevelt Florence, his ability to inspire change seemed to be ordained from birth. And the pastor believed his call to serve God and his work for equality were one and the same. Rev. Franklin Rev. Franklin Florence, a pastor celebrated...
Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York
You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
Dive into cold waters at Rochester Polar Plunge 2023
Those who register will be plunging into the waters of Charlotte Beach.
WHEC TV-10
‘No one has come to claim her’: Rochester business owner organizing memorial service for woman who died in fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – She died all alone in a house fire last week, but one Rochester business owner will not let 78-year-old Christine Cannon be buried without a proper memorial. Cannon’s body was pulled from the burning home on Hancock Street last Friday. No family members have come forward....
WHEC TV-10
Villa of Hope names new president and chief executive officer
Rochester, N.Y. – The Villa of Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides education, treatment, and services for people struggling with mental health and substance use, announced William Dávila, Ed.D., MSW, LICSW, as its new president and chief executive officer. Dr. Dávila comes to Villa of Hope from the...
buybuy Baby to close in Henrietta
The Henrietta location on Jefferson Road is one 87 other stores across the country to close. The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.
WHEC TV-10
Student who posted threat to Brockport H.S. identified; school resumes with additional security
BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Authorities determined that there was no credible threat after a Brockport High School student made threats against the school on social media. The student has been identified, and school will resume with additional law enforcement on Wednesday. Here is the statement Brockport Central Schools sent to...
iheart.com
Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses
Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
websterontheweb.com
Fall in love with Webster, starting Wednesday!
The Village of Webster’s second annual Fall in Love With Webster month-long community celebration begins Wednesday, Feb. 1, featuring four weeks of merchant discounts and special events, all embracing the theme of love. Almost three dozen business owners are participating, offering discounts or hosting special events all month, with...
Bernunzio Uptown Music, an East End staple, to open again
Bernunzio Uptown Music is reopening its storefront after nearly three years. Bernunzio Uptown Music, a staple of the East End and a popular spot for jam sessions, will open its East Avenue storefront to walk-in customers again after shutting its doors nearly three years ago in response to the pandemic. John Bernunzio, the owner of the musical instrument shop, wrote on the business’s website and Facebook...
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
Auburn funeral planned for Michael Hunter, President Biden’s brother-in-law
Michael E. Hunter, the brother-in-law of President Joe Biden, died Thursday at his home, according to a funeral home. He was 72. Hunter’s family is best known locally as the former owners of Hunter Dinerant in Auburn, a diner that Biden and his two sons would visit on their trips to Central New York.
WHEC TV-10
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
Rochester man comes home to apartment fire, man eating his food, wearing his clothes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in custody after he allegedly set an apartment on fire, donned the clothes of the homeowner, and began eating his food, officials with the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said Tuesday. According to the RFD, the second floor tenant of a Saratoga Avenue apartment complex came home Monday […]
Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
Closing arguments in Brighton Whole Foods lawsuit begin Tuesday
Dan Daniele of the Daniele Family Company expects the Whole Foods location and the rest of the plaza's tenants to open early this year.
NYS Music
Five Can’t Miss Shows in Rochester This February
We can’t predict if there is ever going to be any significant snow in Rochester this winter, but we can predict you’ll have a blast if you follow our recommendations for live music in February. As much as we’d like to have at least some of the white stuff to enjoy, hopefully not enough to impede your access to any of these shows or to cause any weather-related cancellations. Get out there and support your local bands and venues.
13 WHAM
Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County
Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
