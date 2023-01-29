ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

WHEC TV-10

Rochester civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With a name like Franklin Delano Roosevelt Florence, his ability to inspire change seemed to be ordained from birth. And the pastor believed his call to serve God and his work for equality were one and the same. Rev. Franklin Rev. Franklin Florence, a pastor celebrated...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York

You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Villa of Hope names new president and chief executive officer

Rochester, N.Y. – The Villa of Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides education, treatment, and services for people struggling with mental health and substance use, announced William Dávila, Ed.D., MSW, LICSW, as its new president and chief executive officer. Dr. Dávila comes to Villa of Hope from the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses

Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Fall in love with Webster, starting Wednesday!

The Village of Webster’s second annual Fall in Love With Webster month-long community celebration begins Wednesday, Feb. 1, featuring four weeks of merchant discounts and special events, all embracing the theme of love. Almost three dozen business owners are participating, offering discounts or hosting special events all month, with...
WEBSTER, NY
CITY News

Bernunzio Uptown Music, an East End staple, to open again

Bernunzio Uptown Music is reopening its storefront after nearly three years. Bernunzio Uptown Music, a staple of the East End and a popular spot for jam sessions, will open its East Avenue storefront to walk-in customers again after shutting its doors nearly three years ago in response to the pandemic. John Bernunzio, the owner of the musical instrument shop, wrote on the business’s website and Facebook...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
NYS Music

Five Can’t Miss Shows in Rochester This February

We can’t predict if there is ever going to be any significant snow in Rochester this winter, but we can predict you’ll have a blast if you follow our recommendations for live music in February. As much as we’d like to have at least some of the white stuff to enjoy, hopefully not enough to impede your access to any of these shows or to cause any weather-related cancellations. Get out there and support your local bands and venues.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County

Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
ROCHESTER, NY

