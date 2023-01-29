Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
KMPH.com
Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Selma identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the person they say is responsible for the killing of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday. They say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma shot and killed Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. around 11:45 a.m. Homicide detectives Dixon into the...
KMPH.com
15-year-old arrested after shooting in Merced
San Joaquin County correctional officer arrested
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer, Wednesday. In a brief release posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the unnamed officer’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
KCRA.com
Tracy police release video where officer shot 17-year-old teen
TRACY, Calif. — Days after a 17-year-old was hospitalized after he was shot by officers, the Tracy Police Department in San Joaquin County released body-worn camera footage of the shooting and the moments leading up to it. Police said the teen was armed with a knife and chasing after...
Victim’s mom interrupts robbery, boy arrested, police say
GV Wire
No Domestic Violence Charge for Former Judge Arrested in Fresno
Oliver W. Wanger, a former federal judge from Fresno, will not face charges following a domestic violence arrest last month. Police arrested Wanger, 82, on Dec. 17, 2022, at his north Fresno home. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office — conflicting out “to avoid any appearance of impropriety if handled by our office” a DA spokeswoman said — turned the case over to counterparts in Tulare County for investigation.
Three people cited for selling alcohol to minors in San Joaquin County
(KTXL) — Three people were cited in San Joaquin County after giving alcohol to minors, according to the sheriff’s office. — Video Above: Firefighters call for new ways to put out electric vehicle fires According to the sheriff’s office, one clerk was cited for selling alcohol to minors while two people were cited for buying […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Waymon Dulce McCombs
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Waymon Dulce McCombs. Waymon McCombs is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 60-year-old McCombs is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has white hair and brown eyes. If you know where Waymon McCombs is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Teen in custody after caught with stolen firearm at Madera South High School
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A teenager was taken into custody Monday morning after they were caught with a stolen firearm at Madera South High School. According to the Madera Police Department, school resource officers were told about a student with a firearm and he was then taken into custody.
Student had stolen gun on Madera school campus, police say
CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Seven People Injured in Fresno Multi-Car Crash
Seven people, including a young child, were injured after a 5-car accident in Fresno on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 1:00 pm near Highway 41, north of American Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a car was traveling southbound in the fast lane on...
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
KMPH.com
Procession held for fallen Selma police officer at CRMC
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A procession took place Tuesday evening for the Selma police officer who was shot and killed. The Selma Police Department says the officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine Street. He approached the suspect and was shot several times.
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Juan Luis Duranbelmontes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Juan Luis Duranbelmontes. Juan Duranbelmontes is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 31-year-old Duranbelmontes is 5' 7" tall, 200 lbs., and has brown hair with a shaved head and brown eyes. If you know where...
Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase
STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
GV Wire
$50K Reward for Help Solving Cold Case Murder of Fresno Mom
Fresno police detectives are seeking the community’s help to solve the cold case homicide of a woman they describe as devoted to her two children and parents. In addition, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for her murder.
