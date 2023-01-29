ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tusculum, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Jason Derulo and Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline concert at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jason Derulo and Rainbow Kitten Surprise will headline a concert at ETSU coming up in April. The concert will be Saturday, April 22, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center (formerly known as the Mini-dome). “I am thrilled to have these incredible artists perform...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Crisis in the Classroom: TN Retention law growing concern for parents

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee public schools are bracing for a change as the Third-Grade Retention Law is now in effect. The new Tennessee Law is a concern for many parents. Kingsport City Schools hosted another informational meeting for parents regarding the new law. "We're just reaching out to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Ribbon cutting held for Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation clinic in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health officially opened its new spine and rehabilitation clinic on the Indian Path Community Hospital campus Monday in Kingsport. “We really provide a great team based approach," physical medicine rehabilitation specialist Paul Jett said. "I think that’s what really separates us from the other services that are provided in our area. So there are some wonderful providers out there, but I think our ability to work within the system, have the physical therapy team right across the street, those sorts of things is just really helpful.”
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Two men appear in court following fatal Elizabethton shooting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Carter County men were in court Monday for a preliminary hearing following a fatal shooting last month in Elizabethton. Cody Miller, 23, and 34-year-old Brandon Blackwell each face a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Phillip Glass on December 1, 2022.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Three West Ridge students sign on for work-based learning with Eastman

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A trio of West Ridge students will be getting a hands-on learning experience -- all before graduating from high school. Sullivan County schools and the Kingsport Chamber held a student signing Tuesday, for the high school's new Work-Based Learning Manufacturing Program. Three students signed...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Virginia enters formal consent decree over landfill issues

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Virginia says it has entered into a formal consent decree with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). According to the city, it says this is a critical next step in its...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Rockslide cleanup expected to last 2 weeks in Scott County, VDOT says

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Drivers should use an alternate route in part of Scott County following a rockslide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The rockslide is on Route 600. Periodic lane closures will take place during daylight hours. Folks should use Route 621 (Spears Valley Road) as a detour.
wcyb.com

Ballad Health responds to lawsuit alleging failure to pay full wages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Holston Valley Medical Center nurse is suing Ballad Health, alleging the company failed to pay for all hours worked. The lawsuit was filed in federal court, alleging Ballad set up its time card system to automatically add unpaid meal breaks to employees' schedules but then required employees to work through those breaks.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy