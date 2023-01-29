KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health officially opened its new spine and rehabilitation clinic on the Indian Path Community Hospital campus Monday in Kingsport. “We really provide a great team based approach," physical medicine rehabilitation specialist Paul Jett said. "I think that’s what really separates us from the other services that are provided in our area. So there are some wonderful providers out there, but I think our ability to work within the system, have the physical therapy team right across the street, those sorts of things is just really helpful.”

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO