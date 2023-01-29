Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Related
wcyb.com
Dobyns-Bennett receives $5,000 scholarship that will go toward support of craft training
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $5,000 check was presented to Dobyns-Bennett High School Wednesday that will go toward the support of craft training. The scholarship was made possible though a careers in construction contest, sponsored by Worley Industry, Chemicals, and Resources. The idea is to encourage the community to...
wcyb.com
Bull elk hunt lottery opens in Virginia; hunt to take place in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — The bull elk hunt lottery has opened in Virginia, officials announced Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is again offering a chance to hunt bull elk in the Elk Management Zone, which is in Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties, for the upcoming hunting season.
wcyb.com
Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
wcyb.com
Jason Derulo and Rainbow Kitten Surprise to headline concert at ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jason Derulo and Rainbow Kitten Surprise will headline a concert at ETSU coming up in April. The concert will be Saturday, April 22, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center (formerly known as the Mini-dome). “I am thrilled to have these incredible artists perform...
wcyb.com
Part of Founders Park in Johnson City to be closed due to storm drain project
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — You may have noticed that Founders Park in Johnson City looks a little different lately. Contractors have started the preparation work for the storm drain connection between Earnest Street and the park as part of the Walnut Street corridor project. Some areas of Founders...
wcyb.com
Northeast State Community College social work students learn signs of human trafficking
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Officials at Northeast State Community College are working to help students recognize the signs of human trafficking, and learn ways to help the victims. Human trafficking is a global issue that involves an estimated 27.6 million victims worldwide, according to the International Labor Organization.
wcyb.com
Crisis in the Classroom: TN Retention law growing concern for parents
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee public schools are bracing for a change as the Third-Grade Retention Law is now in effect. The new Tennessee Law is a concern for many parents. Kingsport City Schools hosted another informational meeting for parents regarding the new law. "We're just reaching out to...
wcyb.com
Ribbon cutting held for Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health officially opened its new spine and rehabilitation clinic on the Indian Path Community Hospital campus Monday in Kingsport. “We really provide a great team based approach," physical medicine rehabilitation specialist Paul Jett said. "I think that’s what really separates us from the other services that are provided in our area. So there are some wonderful providers out there, but I think our ability to work within the system, have the physical therapy team right across the street, those sorts of things is just really helpful.”
wcyb.com
Two men appear in court following fatal Elizabethton shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Carter County men were in court Monday for a preliminary hearing following a fatal shooting last month in Elizabethton. Cody Miller, 23, and 34-year-old Brandon Blackwell each face a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Phillip Glass on December 1, 2022.
wcyb.com
Three West Ridge students sign on for work-based learning with Eastman
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A trio of West Ridge students will be getting a hands-on learning experience -- all before graduating from high school. Sullivan County schools and the Kingsport Chamber held a student signing Tuesday, for the high school's new Work-Based Learning Manufacturing Program. Three students signed...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia enters formal consent decree over landfill issues
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Virginia says it has entered into a formal consent decree with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). According to the city, it says this is a critical next step in its...
wcyb.com
Rock legends Billy Idol and Bret Michaels to perform in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Rock legends Billy Idol and Bret Michaels are coming to downtown Bristol in April. According to the Cameo Theater, the two will perform outdoors on April 29 at the corner of Cumberland Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
wcyb.com
Rockslide cleanup expected to last 2 weeks in Scott County, VDOT says
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Drivers should use an alternate route in part of Scott County following a rockslide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The rockslide is on Route 600. Periodic lane closures will take place during daylight hours. Folks should use Route 621 (Spears Valley Road) as a detour.
wcyb.com
Local school districts seeing limited number of people applying for open positions
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's a new year, but districts across the country continue to deal with a shortage of personnel and a lack of applicants for a variety of positions. "It's tough, and I think it's not just here, I think everybody you talk to is short...
wcyb.com
Greene County woman sentenced after man found dead in vehicle in 2020
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greene County woman arrested after a man's body was found inside a wrecked vehicle has entered a plea to facilitation of second-degree murder. Elizabeth Phillips was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a determinate release, meaning she must serve at least 30...
wcyb.com
Avian flu outbreak hits West Tennessee, local farmers see rising demand for eggs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — There is no escaping higher egg prices, driven in large part by an unprecedented outbreak of avian flu. It's causing a surge in demand for local eggs as farmers try to protect their flocks. An outbreak of avian flu in West Tennessee last week is...
wcyb.com
Animal Rescue in Blountville raises awareness about virus in felines
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local animal rescue is raising awareness about a virus that may be scaring people away from adopting some of their cats. All three kitties you will see in this story are waiting for a forever home at The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville.
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan Co. appears in court
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan County appeared in court Wednesday morning. News 5's Ashley Hoak was in court as Donald Britt made an appearance. It was a very quick court appearance for Britt, who waived his preliminary hearing.
wcyb.com
Ballad Health responds to lawsuit alleging failure to pay full wages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Holston Valley Medical Center nurse is suing Ballad Health, alleging the company failed to pay for all hours worked. The lawsuit was filed in federal court, alleging Ballad set up its time card system to automatically add unpaid meal breaks to employees' schedules but then required employees to work through those breaks.
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer makes court appearance
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The man accused of murdering a Big Stone Gap police officer appeared in court Tuesday morning. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021. According to the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the hearing was...
Comments / 0