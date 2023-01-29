ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

thesandpaper.net

State, Borough Address Duck Hunting Incident on Barnegat Light Ocean Beach

Local and state police responded to a call about hunters on an ocean beach in Barnegat Light last Saturday morning after a number of people saw a handful of men shooting ducks near a manmade pond south of the inlet. Long Beach Township police and N.J. conservation officers spoke with the hunters at the site, and the men later departed the area with the waterfowl they had shot.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Shore News Network

Crumbl Cookies is opening first Ocean County bakery, here’s where

If you live in Ocean County, you might not be familiar with Crumbl Cookies, a chain brand of designer cookies. You might be familiar with Uncle Doods Donuts in Toms River. Essentially, Crumbl Cookies is the Uncle Doods of the cookie business. The chain is opening its first Ocean County location on February 9. According to owner Marc DeCorso, the store will host a grand opening celebration on February 10. The store will be in a busy shopping plaza and will be open 8 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday and until midnight on weekends. It’s sure to be The post Crumbl Cookies is opening first Ocean County bakery, here’s where appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman

OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN CITY, MD
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam

Sheriff Eric Scheffler wants to advise the public there has been an increasing number of phone scams. The caller will contact a person and identify themselves as a Sheriff’s Officer or Police Officer and tell them if they do not pay a certain amount of money or they will be arrested.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash

LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County

BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

