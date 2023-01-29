Read full article on original website
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
thesandpaper.net
State, Borough Address Duck Hunting Incident on Barnegat Light Ocean Beach
Local and state police responded to a call about hunters on an ocean beach in Barnegat Light last Saturday morning after a number of people saw a handful of men shooting ducks near a manmade pond south of the inlet. Long Beach Township police and N.J. conservation officers spoke with the hunters at the site, and the men later departed the area with the waterfowl they had shot.
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
Crumbl Cookies is opening first Ocean County bakery, here’s where
If you live in Ocean County, you might not be familiar with Crumbl Cookies, a chain brand of designer cookies. You might be familiar with Uncle Doods Donuts in Toms River. Essentially, Crumbl Cookies is the Uncle Doods of the cookie business. The chain is opening its first Ocean County location on February 9. According to owner Marc DeCorso, the store will host a grand opening celebration on February 10. The store will be in a busy shopping plaza and will be open 8 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday and until midnight on weekends. It’s sure to be The post Crumbl Cookies is opening first Ocean County bakery, here’s where appeared first on Shore News Network.
Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dates Scheduled For Household Hazardous Waste Collection
OCEAN COUNTY – Collection dates for this year’s Ocean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection program will begin on March 26 in Lakewood Township. The collection dates and locations will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include:. March 26 – Lakewood Department of Public Works, 1 America...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted, Left Dead Wife in the Street, Police Say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
'Crazy Rescue Ladies' Remain Free From Jail Even After Trying To Get Dogs Back: Prosecutor
Two women who call themselves "Crazy Rescue Ladies" and were found with nearly 180 animals in their Jersey Shore home can remain free from jail pending their trial — but they aren't allowed to visit animal shelters or pet stores, according to a new conditions implemented by an Ocean County judge.Mo…
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident Files Complaint, Seeks Attorney After Embarrassing Incident with TSA Agent
A Lakewood resident suffered an embarrassing incident while going through airport security, and he’s now seeking an attorney, the local resident told TLS. While traveling with his family through Newark Airport this weekend, the resident says he was told to remove his belt before going through the metal detector, a standard procedure.
Manalapan, NJ drug dealer looking at lengthy sentence after major cocaine bust
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Judge: Women accused in Brick animal hoarding case allowed to remain free ahead of trial
An Ocean County judge denied a motion filed by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office to revoke the release of Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz.
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam
Sheriff Eric Scheffler wants to advise the public there has been an increasing number of phone scams. The caller will contact a person and identify themselves as a Sheriff’s Officer or Police Officer and tell them if they do not pay a certain amount of money or they will be arrested.
Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash
LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
Ocean County Native Wins $25K National Pizza Recipe Prize
TOMS RIVER – Home chef Sean Duffield of Toms River was recently named the winner of Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Perfect Your Pizza competition. Sean was awarded a grand prize of $25,000 for his thin-crust pie topped with three cheeses, apples, caramelized onion and fennel, paired with Coppola’s Diamond Collection Prosecco.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ has sold — look inside
I told you back in October that the house used for the classic “Amityville Horror” film in Toms River was for sale, but it is off the market now as it was sold on 1/24/23. It sold for $1.46 million, about $200,000 less than it was listed for.
32 Acres Preserved As Open Space In Ocean County
BRICK – There were once 59 homes planned for a tract of land by the Breton Woods section of the township. Now, it’ll be nothing but trees forever. A developer, DR Horton NJ/PA ℅ Robert Fesco had a plan to build homes that ranged from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet on the 31.63 acres, which lies east of Laurel Avenue, backs up to the Osbornville Elementary School and borders Breton Woods.
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
