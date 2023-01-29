ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive.com

Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron

SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Hamady at Frankenmuth Boys Basketball

Hamady’s head coach Lamont Torbert, blue shirt on the right, and assistant coach Jermaine Smith, dark blue sweatshirt on the right, talks to their team during a time out, Frankenmuth High school, Michigan, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.Get Photo.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive.com

Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings

With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
NOVI, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area athletes seal college football pledges on national signing day

KALAMAZOO, MI - The reward has arrived for Kalamazoo-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized their commitments in December’s early signing period, future Division-II players needed to wait until February.
KALAMAZOO, MI

