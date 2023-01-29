Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Related
MLive.com
Vicksburg girls, Kalamazoo Central boys end January with thrilling high school hoops wins
KALAMAZOO, MI – The calendar has flipped over to February, marking the start of the home stretch for high school basketball teams across Michigan. Around Kalamazoo, the Vicksburg girls and Kalamazoo Central boys teams closed out January with thrilling wins on Monday, while several other squads put together strong performances on Tuesday.
MLive.com
Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron
SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
MLive.com
Stunning comebacks headline Tuesday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Coming back from a double-digit second-half deficit is no easy feat in high school basketball, and doing it in hostile territory only adds to the degree of difficulty. But the Hamilton and Holland girls hoops teams showed a lot of resilience Tuesday, as they both...
MLive.com
Hamady at Frankenmuth Boys Basketball
Hamady’s head coach Lamont Torbert, blue shirt on the right, and assistant coach Jermaine Smith, dark blue sweatshirt on the right, talks to their team during a time out, Frankenmuth High school, Michigan, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.Get Photo.
MLive.com
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings
With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 31. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area athletes seal college football pledges on national signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI - The reward has arrived for Kalamazoo-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized their commitments in December’s early signing period, future Division-II players needed to wait until February.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area girls high school basketball rankings as of Feb. 1
Here are the top 10 Metro Detroit girls teams this week. Check back each Wednesday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Riverview (13-2)
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea girls make history, FGR girls keep rolling
Chelsea’s girls basketball team has shown all season it can put the ball in the basket, but the Bulldogs took it to another level on Tuesday. Chelsea rolled to an 89-28 win, which was a school record for points scored in a single game.
MLive.com
Bay City girls roundup: Senior Night celebration comes complete with victory
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 31, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: BAY CITY WESTERN 49, JOHN GLENN 30.
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings for week of Jan. 31
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference championship races are starting to take shape on high school basketball courts around Grand Rapids, and several games this week will go a long way toward determining who takes home titles. On the boys side, a four-way tie for first place in the OK...
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Neighbors to the north making a Bay County connection
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 30, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: OGEMAW HEIGHTS 68, PINCONNING 47.
MLive.com
‘Swiss Army knife’ Indya Davis sparks West Bloomfield basketball to 59-49 win over Detroit Edison
DETROIT -- With one quarter to play, players for the West Bloomfield girls basketball team were experiencing all different kinds of emotions.
Comments / 0