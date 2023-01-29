Read full article on original website
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
The NASCAR world was surprised to hear about a prominent breakup over the weekend. Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex announced over the weekend that they've split. "To my fans and partners... Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving ...
The upcoming Cup Series season was already going to be unfamiliar territory for NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. from a racing standpoint, and now it’s been clouded by unexpected personal news. The driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota, winless last year for the first time since...
Denny Hamlin is not one to mince his words. And his new podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin will air on Dirty Mo Media on February 6th, which is owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., directly following the Clash at the LA Coliseum (a non-points event and first of the 2023 NASCAR season).
Jodi Geschickter, who co-owns JTG Daugherty Racing, talks about a momentous date at the 1989 Coke 600, her naivete as a young race team owner and the future of women in motorsports.
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced the first four full-time drivers who will compete for the 2023 SRX Championship. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and current driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, will make his SRX debut, running all six races this summer. He is joined by Hailie Deegan, who is racing a full SRX schedule after running five total races throughout the first two seasons, with a career best 2nd place finish at Knoxville Raceway in 2021. Ryan Newman will return to SRX full-time, looking to build off a strong 2022 season that saw him finish 2nd place in the Championship to Marco Andretti. NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte, who finished 3rd in the SRX championship in both 2021 and 2022, will return to the series for a third season.
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 2023 season on Feb. 5 and stretches nine months until a new champion is crowned on Nov. 5.
Awful news in the NASCAR community. Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez and his brother were involved in a car wreck. The accident, which happened in Mexico City, injured Max, 20, and took the life of his brother Federico “Fico” Gutierrez. He was 17. Both Max and Federico competed...
The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. The season opens this week with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. View the 2023 Chase Elliott paint scheme below. Paint schemes are being released across the board ahead of the new season. Hendrick Motorsports became the latest as they’ve launching an updated Hooters car for Chase Elliott.
NASCAR Cup Series teams will not be as severely punished this season if a wheel comes off while in competition. Instead of an automatic four-race suspension for two pit crew members and the crew chief, the penalty will be instead be based on whether the wheel came off the car while on pit road, on the racetrack, and whether the race is under a green flag or yellow flag.
Bubba Wallace is heading into his third season at 23XI Racing and first with new teammate Tyler Reddick. Both drivers will benefit from the expertise and knowledge of Kurt Busch, who is still actively working as a coach/mentor within the organization. So what are the expectations for the third-year team?...
The company will sponsor all four drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023. Joe Gibbs Racing has announced today that Interstate Batteries will return to sponsor the team in 2023. The company will be featured on all four JGR cars. They’re a founding sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing. 2023 will...
NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Superstar Racing Experience is adding several more big-name drivers to its roster for the 2023 season including for the first time 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski. SRX will announce later today that Keselowski will compete in all six races this summer on ESPN, as will current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan plus former NASCAR drivers Ryan Newman and Bobby Labonte. They join previously announced drivers like Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch who are going to race in the series for the first time this season, when the three-year-old SRX will switch from competing on Saturdays on CBS to now doing so on Thursdays. Series CEO Don Hawk said the announcements show that the switch to Thursdays is paying dividends -- since drivers who compete in their main series do so on the weekend so Saturdays had a greater chance to conflict.
When Hailie Deegan won the 2019 Star Nursery 100 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Tack, the then 19-year-old racing prodigy proved that she was more than just a one-win wonder. Deegan kicked off her second season in the K&N Pro Series West series with a bang, winning the second race of her professional career, with her first being the 2018 NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridan Speedway (a win that made her the first female driver to win a race in the West Series).
In 2000, Brian France was named a NASCAR executive vice president. Three years later, he moved into the big office as NASCAR chairman, a position he would hold until 2018. France’s time running NASCAR ended abruptly in the summer of 2018 when he was stopped by police officers in Sag Harbor, N.Y. for running a stop sign.
