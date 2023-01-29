ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Caltrans to host a Climate Change Adaption on PCH + Pedestrian Infrastructure Community Meeting

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Caltrans will be hosting a community meeting about potential design solutions for improving climate resilience and bicycle and pedestrian safety on the Pacific Coast Highway corridor between Malibu and Oxnard on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Preliminary design concepts will be presented and staff will be available to discuss and answer any questions at the meeting. Food and drink will also be provided.

The community meeting will be an open house format with a presentation at 5 p.m. A teams link is included for those who cannot attend in person.

In-person will take place at the Oxnard Main Library.

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 338 874 040 39

Passcode: WJc26L

Download Teams | Join on the web

Join with a video conferencing device

sip-arup@m.webex.com

Video Conference ID: 127 419 083 7

Alternate VTC instructions

Or call in (audio only)

+44 20 3321 5205,,459366039#   United Kingdom, London

Phone Conference ID: 459 366 039#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

Learn More | Meeting options

The post Caltrans to host a Climate Change Adaption on PCH + Pedestrian Infrastructure Community Meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2

Updated information: LA County Waterworks District 29 notified the City of Malibu that all District No. 29 customers must restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs Wednesday, February 1, 2:00 PM – Thursday, February 2, 2:00 PM due to a Los Angeles County Public Works project that will impact water supplies. (It was […] The post Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

2023 Malibu Homeless Count conducted last week

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Malibu participated for the eighth year in a row in LA County’s annual homeless count, coordinated by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).  A volunteer force of 23 members of the community fanned out in small groups across the 21 miles of Malibu to conduct the count, including two members […] The post 2023 Malibu Homeless Count conducted last week appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Four-year-old mountain lion P-81 killed in Oxnard

Just weeks after the famous and beloved mountain lion P-22 was euthanized after apparently being hit by a car another mountain lion has succumbed to the same fate. The National Park Service reports mountain lion P-81 was also apparently struck by a car just north of Malibu. The body of the 4-year-old male cougar were […] The post Four-year-old mountain lion P-81 killed in Oxnard appeared first on The Malibu Times.
OXNARD, CA
The Malibu Times

City holds Multi-Agency Earthquake Preparedness Exercise on Jan. 19

The City conducted a multi-agency earthquake exercise on January 19 at City Hall. The scenario was based on “The Big One,” a devastating 7.8 earthquake that seismic experts believe will eventually strike on the San Andreas Fault. The exercise looked at impacts, responses, needs, challenges and procedures that all of the agencies responding to a […] The post City holds Multi-Agency Earthquake Preparedness Exercise on Jan. 19 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Coastal Commission hearing on Sea View Hotel Project scheduled for Feb. 8

Coastal Commission hearing on Sea View Hotel Project scheduled for Feb. 8  The California Coastal Commission (CCC) will consider the Sea View Hotel Project proposed Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA) on Feb. 8, 2023. For details, see the Notice of Public Hearing. The agenda and staff report for the hearing will be posted on the […] The post Coastal Commission hearing on Sea View Hotel Project scheduled for Feb. 8 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Caltrans receives emergency funding to fix failing slope

After repeated warnings from a Malibu resident of an imminent threat to Pacific Coast Highway Caltrans is now preparing to shore up a near collapsing section of the highway near Coastline Drive. Concrete barricades are now in place along the right shoulder of the southbound lanes between mile posts 40.07 and 40.55 near The Getty […] The post Caltrans receives emergency funding to fix failing slope appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Shots fired at Calabasas Commons

Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday at the Calabasas Commons. LASD rushed to the popular shopping center just outside of Malibu at 5:45 after getting numerous calls reporting the sound of gunfire heard in the area. An LASD watch commander told the Malibu Times that bullet casings were discovered […] The post Shots fired at Calabasas Commons appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu resident donates stained glass art piece to City Hall

David Kramer hopes this donation will shine light to fellow artists in Malibu  Traditionally, stained glass windows can be found at churches, cathedrals, and other significant religious buildings. Small pieces of colorful glass are arranged to form patterns and pictures. With its texture, highlights, and transparency, stained glass can also let natural light shine through.  […] The post Malibu resident donates stained glass art piece to City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Obituary: Douglas Raymond O’Brien

Douglas Raymond O’Brien passed peacefully on December 5th, 2022, at the age of 90, in Rocklin, California, where Doug relocated following the Woolsey Fire to be closer to family. Born October 15th, 1932, to Raymond Luke and Hazel Agatha (Deneka) O’Brien in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Doug graduated from Venice High School, […] The post Obituary: Douglas Raymond O’Brien appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked

The right shoulder of southbound State Route 1 (PCH) approaching Coastline Dr. (into Malibu) is blocked by K-rail due to severe slope damage while @CaltransDist7 prepares for reconstruction. Caltrans is asking motorist to be work zone alert while driving in the area. The post Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

What to do with all those sandbags after the storms, and where to get free sand and bags

Ahead of major storms, Malibu residents with houses subject to possible flooding are always urged to go to one of the local fire stations and obtain up to 25 free sandbags and sand while supplies last. The LA County Department of Public Works funds the program. Before and during the recent two-week rainy period, when […] The post What to do with all those sandbags after the storms, and where to get free sand and bags appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the last week of January

TUES, JAN. 31 MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DR. DOUGLAS MCCAULEY The Malibu Library Speaker Series will feature Dr. Douglas McCauley on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library. McCauley, a professor at UC Santa Barbara, will provide a brief history of human use of our seas and share a view of what […] The post Calendar for the last week of January appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Small brush fire breaks out on Tuna Canyon on Jan. 21; no major damage reported

The LA County Fire Department stopped a one-acre fire on Tuna Canyon and Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, Jan. 21, and prevented it from spreading to five acres with winds at 10 mph. Tuna Canyon Road was closed while fire personnel was on the scene. The brush fire was 50 percent contained within 30 minutes.  […] The post Small brush fire breaks out on Tuna Canyon on Jan. 21; no major damage reported appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments highlights priorities and accomplishments

To start off the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Malibu City Councilmember Paul Grisanti was welcomed to the board, Eniko Gold from Hidden Hills was nominated as chair, and Alicia Weintraub from Calabasas was nominated as vice chair. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Capt. Jennifer Seetoo provided updates on safety and preparing […] The post Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments highlights priorities and accomplishments appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Point Dume Access Road Closed due to storm damage; beach remains open

The Point Dume access road is closed from the end of Westward Beach Road at the parking kiosk to the entrance to the Point Dume parking lot due to storm damage. The edge of the road and the restroom building by the entrance to Point Dume parking lot are heavily eroded and at risk of […] The post Point Dume Access Road Closed due to storm damage; beach remains open appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu City Council votes to return to in-person meetings on March 27

During the Malibu City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, councilmembers and speakers began with expressing concerns with the brush fire that occurred on Saturday, stating the incident is an ongoing occurrence on Tuna Canyon with homeless encampments.  “We had a fire at that canyon a couple of times, it’s amazing how many people live […] The post Malibu City Council votes to return to in-person meetings on March 27 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Bacteria warning issued for Topanga Canyon Beach following sewage spill

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water. Several LA County Beaches are closed or have been issued a bacteria warning due to the release of 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage. Beach area […] The post Bacteria warning issued for Topanga Canyon Beach following sewage spill appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Pacific Church Father-Daughter Dance Registration now open

Registration for the Malibu Pacific Church Father-Daughter Valentine’s Dance is open. This event has sold out weeks in advance in past years and organizers want to make sure that people can get their tickets. A fun-filled evening is planned for all ages with face-painting, creating crafts, playing games, eating amazing food, and, of course, dancing. […] The post Malibu Pacific Church Father-Daughter Dance Registration now open appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Blind Boys and Musslewhite bring gospel and blues to Pepperdine University

A joyous performance brought the audience to their feet  Five-time Grammy Award winners the Blind Boys of Alabama, joined by Grammy Award winner and Blues Hall of Famer Charlie Musselwhite, brought traditional jubilee gospel, and stirring and melancholy blues to Pepperdine University on Jan. 17.  Beginning at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in […] The post Blind Boys and Musslewhite bring gospel and blues to Pepperdine University appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Former Wave Layla McFarland signs with pro soccer team in Mexico

Soccer player Leyla McFarland has dreamed of dribbling the soccer ball and scoring goals on the professional pitch since she was a tyke. In fact, the day after her birth, the former Pepperdine Waves soccer player was placed in front of a television to watch a Manchester United match. “I have been playing soccer my […] The post Former Wave Layla McFarland signs with pro soccer team in Mexico appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy