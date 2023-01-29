Read full article on original website
Santa Ana boys socccer team continues dominance winning another league title
Santa Ana players celebrate after winning the league title Monday. (Photo courtesy Santa Ana soccer). Santa Ana High School’s boys soccer team defeated Saddleback 2-0 Monday at Santa Ana Stadium to capture the Orange Coast League championship. It’s the 30th league title for the program. Santa Ana has won...
Saturday’s final scores and highlights: Tustin, Mater Dei and JSerra capture victories
Tustin 56, Pacifica 27: The Tillers (18-8, 5-3) won a Saturday afternoon Empire League game. Josh Birket had 21 points and Eli Nyeazi 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Tustin. Pacifica (12-14, 2-6) was led by Noah Salas, who had eight points. Mater Dei 96, St. Mary’s 69: The...
OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls
Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 12th in Division 1. Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran fifth in Division 2AA, Pacifica Christian is third in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, La Habra is second and Newport Harbor sixth in 3A, Troy is fifth, St. Margaret’s sixth and El Toro sixth in 4AA, Sage Hill is fourth, El Modena fifth and Santa Ana eighth in 4AA and Irvine is fifth and Estancia sixth in 5AA.
Segerstrom boys basketball team clinches share of league title, first since 2011
Segerstrom Coach Eddie Andrade talks to his team during a timeout. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team, under first-year coach Eddie Andrade, will be out to secure the outright Golden West League championship with a victory over Katella Tuesday night at Katella.
PHOTOS: Segerstrom still in Golden West League title chase as regular season winds down
Segerstrom’s Abby Quero drives to the basket as Kassandra Solis of Garden Grove defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s girls basketball team is still in the hunt for the Golden West League title entering the final week of the league season. To...
Local Boy Scout Helps Give Senior Center a Facelift
To help the Dorothy Visser Senior Center revamp its front porch, a local Boy Scout recently gathered his friends to put together two planters for his Eagle Scout project, as well as set up a seating area with a table and chairs. Conner Brown, a 16-year-old sophomore at San Juan...
Corona del Mar Chamber Hosts ““Good Morning CdM” with Newport Beach Council Member Lauren Kleiman February 9
Join the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce for their monthly “Good Morning CdM” meeting on Thursday morning, Feb. 9 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club with special guest newly elected NB City Council Representative for District 6 Lauren Kleiman, who will offer updates on objectives for the city.
The 2023 O.C. Black History Parade and Unity Festival set for Feb. 4 in Anaheim
10 a.m. – Celebrity Meet & Greet. The Parade steps off on Anaheim Boulevard (featuring marching bands, floats, community units, dignitaries). 12 pm – 5pm Unity Festival (Music Fest, Health Village, College Faire, Youth Village, Vendor Booths, Food Court & Food Trucks, Custom Car & Motorcycle Show- 3 stages)
Early results in Seal Beach City Council runoff elections
These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are preliminary. Mail-in ballots may arrive as late as Friday, February 3 and still be included in the final tally. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,728 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 52.14%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 1, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected through the...
South Coast Repertory announces programming, schedule changes to current season
South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) announced that it will make programming and schedule changes to the current 2022-23 season. Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical, which was to have its world premiere this spring has been postponed until spring 2024. Its replacement is the new play avaaz by queer Iranian American writer Michael Shayan, with performances beginning three weeks later than the original schedule. Also, La Havana Madrid by Sandra Delgado has been selected as the Outside SCR offering this summer at Mission San Juan Capistrano.
Life on the Base: MCAS El Toro Art Exhibition Opens February 19 at Great Park Gallery
The City of Irvine is pleased to present Life on the Base: MCAS El Toro, a historical photography exhibition at the Great Park Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sunday, February 19, 1–3 p.m. A three-part live swing and jazz music series, Swingin’ in the Palm Court, will take place in February, March, and April; and the Orange County Archives Bazaar, Green is the New Orange: The Environment, Art, and Us, will take place Sunday, March 12, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The exhibition runs through Sunday, May 7.
We Inspect LLC in San Diego Acquires Certified Mold Inspections and The Mold Guy
SAN DIEGO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — We Inspect, LLC, a global mold inspection, consulting and health technology company, recently acquired Certified Mold Inspections and The Mold Guy. Its acquisitional goal is to unify these individually-owned family businesses under one name and to better serve the community as a whole.
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast March 17 at VEA Newport Beach
The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor the City’s finest and hard-working individuals at the 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, March 17 at VEA Newport Beach: A Marriott Resort & Spa. The Chamber recognizes the Newport Beach Police Department in an effort...
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
La Palma police blotter, January 19 to January 25, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 19, 2023. Disturbance...
50,000 people celebrate the 2023 OC Tet Festival at Mile Square Park
A crowd of more than 50,000 people turned out last weekend to celebrate the 2023 OC Tet Festival at Mile Square Park, hosted by Supervisor Andrew Do. “Our annual OC Tet Festival continues to be a remarkable success, bringing our community together as we celebrate our Vietnamese-American community’s most important holiday,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do.
February 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s February 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana
A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
Homicide Investigation
ANAHEIM, Calif. (January 28, 2023) – Anaheim Police Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found unresponsive in the middle of an Anaheim street. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 7:21 a.m., Anaheim Police Dispatch received several reports of a subject who collapsed on East Street south of State Route 91. Anaheim PD patrol officers and personnel from Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and located the victim. The victim, 31-year-old Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, a resident of Anaheim, was transported to a local hospital where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.
