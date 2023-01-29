Read full article on original website
Come To The Beach With MeSarah RoseLaguna Beach, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Nele NarendraTejasBIrvine, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE WRAP-UP: Costa Mesa upsets league-leading Calvary Chapel
Costa Mesa’s Christian Dasca moves left awaiting a screen by Kembo Howerton on Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Costa Mesa High School’s boys basketball team captured a 77-46 Orange Coast League victory over league-leading Calvary Chapel Monday night at Costa Mesa. The loss knocked...
Santa Ana boys socccer team continues dominance winning another league title
Santa Ana players celebrate after winning the league title Monday. (Photo courtesy Santa Ana soccer). Santa Ana High School’s boys soccer team defeated Saddleback 2-0 Monday at Santa Ana Stadium to capture the Orange Coast League championship. It’s the 30th league title for the program. Santa Ana has won...
OC boys basketball teams earn high rankings in this week’s CIF polls
Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 12th in Division 1. Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran fifth in Division 2AA, Pacifica Christian is third in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, La Habra is second and Newport Harbor sixth in 3A, Troy is fifth, St. Margaret’s sixth and El Toro sixth in 4AA, Sage Hill is fourth, El Modena fifth and Santa Ana eighth in 4AA and Irvine is fifth and Estancia sixth in 5AA.
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran’s late comeback over Cypress secures 3rd league title in a row
Crean Lutheran players and coaches celebrate after the Saints won the program’s third Empire League title in a row. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, John Luciano). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team clinched its third Empire League title in a row Monday night, but had to overcame a...
Segerstrom boys basketball team clinches share of league title, first since 2011
Segerstrom Coach Eddie Andrade talks to his team during a timeout. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team, under first-year coach Eddie Andrade, will be out to secure the outright Golden West League championship with a victory over Katella Tuesday night at Katella.
Local Boy Scout Helps Give Senior Center a Facelift
To help the Dorothy Visser Senior Center revamp its front porch, a local Boy Scout recently gathered his friends to put together two planters for his Eagle Scout project, as well as set up a seating area with a table and chairs. Conner Brown, a 16-year-old sophomore at San Juan...
Corona del Mar Chamber Hosts ““Good Morning CdM” with Newport Beach Council Member Lauren Kleiman February 9
Join the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce for their monthly “Good Morning CdM” meeting on Thursday morning, Feb. 9 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club with special guest newly elected NB City Council Representative for District 6 Lauren Kleiman, who will offer updates on objectives for the city.
The 2023 O.C. Black History Parade and Unity Festival set for Feb. 4 in Anaheim
10 a.m. – Celebrity Meet & Greet. The Parade steps off on Anaheim Boulevard (featuring marching bands, floats, community units, dignitaries). 12 pm – 5pm Unity Festival (Music Fest, Health Village, College Faire, Youth Village, Vendor Booths, Food Court & Food Trucks, Custom Car & Motorcycle Show- 3 stages)
Early results in Seal Beach City Council runoff elections
These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are preliminary. Mail-in ballots may arrive as late as Friday, February 3 and still be included in the final tally. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,728 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 52.14%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
KROST CPAs in Los Angeles Welcomes Grant Miller as Principal of Tax
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Los Angeles-based CPA firm, KROST CPAs & Consultants, welcomes Grant K. Miller, CPA, EA, as Principal of Tax. To begin his new role as Tax Principal, Grant will be based in our Woodland Hills office and he will provide direction and leadership to further the success of our tax department. He will also work closely with clients to manage their expectations for deliverables, services, and budgets.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 1, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected through the...
South Coast Repertory announces programming, schedule changes to current season
South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) announced that it will make programming and schedule changes to the current 2022-23 season. Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical, which was to have its world premiere this spring has been postponed until spring 2024. Its replacement is the new play avaaz by queer Iranian American writer Michael Shayan, with performances beginning three weeks later than the original schedule. Also, La Havana Madrid by Sandra Delgado has been selected as the Outside SCR offering this summer at Mission San Juan Capistrano.
We Inspect LLC in San Diego Acquires Certified Mold Inspections and The Mold Guy
SAN DIEGO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — We Inspect, LLC, a global mold inspection, consulting and health technology company, recently acquired Certified Mold Inspections and The Mold Guy. Its acquisitional goal is to unify these individually-owned family businesses under one name and to better serve the community as a whole.
Life on the Base: MCAS El Toro Art Exhibition Opens February 19 at Great Park Gallery
The City of Irvine is pleased to present Life on the Base: MCAS El Toro, a historical photography exhibition at the Great Park Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sunday, February 19, 1–3 p.m. A three-part live swing and jazz music series, Swingin’ in the Palm Court, will take place in February, March, and April; and the Orange County Archives Bazaar, Green is the New Orange: The Environment, Art, and Us, will take place Sunday, March 12, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The exhibition runs through Sunday, May 7.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. A slight chance...
To Help Fight Vaping in Schools and Business, Vape Detector introduces a line of solutions that detect vape smoke from glycerin, propylene glycol, and other elements
A vape detector is an electronic device that detects vape smoke using laser scattering sensor technology. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Vape Detector, a Californian brand, has announced the launch of its line of Vape Detectors for schools, hotels, businesses, and parents. The growing popularity of vaping among young people has made it increasingly difficult for schools and workplaces to enforce policies against it. Vape Detector™ is a trademarked brand of Forensics Detectors which is a leading gas detection company located in Los Angeles.
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast March 17 at VEA Newport Beach
The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor the City’s finest and hard-working individuals at the 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, March 17 at VEA Newport Beach: A Marriott Resort & Spa. The Chamber recognizes the Newport Beach Police Department in an effort...
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
February 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s February 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
La Palma police blotter, January 19 to January 25, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 19, 2023. Disturbance...
