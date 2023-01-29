ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iva Jean (Wisdom) Smith

Iva Jean (Wisdom) Smith, age 85, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, passed away on January 30, 2023, at NHC Healthcare. She was born on March 9, 1937, the daughter of the late Charlie Edward and Bertie B. (Matthews) Wisdom. She was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, and sewing.
FOUNTAIN RUN, KY
Linda Faye Boston

Linda Faye Boston of Campbellsville, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, was the daughter of the late Aubrey Smith and Hattie Smith. Linda was born June 17, 1940 in Warren County Kentucky. She departed this life at 6:05 AM Monday, January 31, 2023 in Campbellsville. Age: 82 Linda Smith grew up in Bowling Green, KY where she met and married her life partner, Dempsey “Bud” Boston. They embarked on their marriage journey in 1955. To this union was born 3 children, Terry Boston (Deceased) Tonia Gaddis (Allen) and Travis Boston (Jay). Linda was an active homemaker, she had a green thumb for flowers and plants and served many years in the banking industry. After the death of her husband Bud and then her oldest son Terry, she moved to Campbellsville to be closer to Tonia and her kids.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards

Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Walter and Elsie May Spivey Edwards. He is survived by one son: Ricky Wayne Edwards; one daughter Vickey Lynn Edwards;...
GLASGOW, KY
Richard Neil Wilkerson

Richard Neil Wilkerson, age 77, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was of the baptist faith, he loved fishing and was a life long farmer. Along with his wife, he milked for 42 years and raised tobacco. He liked picking on everyone. He...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
Betty Lou Everett Carver

Betty Lou Everett Carver was reunited with the love of her life, William Goebel Carver Jr., on the evening of January 28, 2023, with Family by her side. “Bill and Bet” were High School Sweethearts. They were married on April 10, 1954, were an inseparable pair until his sudden passing on December 9, 1996.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Stewart

Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Stewart age 67 of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on February 9, 1955 to the late Charles and Mavis Stewart. He was united in marriage for 45 years to Regina Kay Wingfield Stewart who survives.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
Jerry Benton Roberts

Jerry Benton Roberts, age 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean (Branham) Roberts, of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Friday, January 18, 1985, his children, Angela York of Glasgow, Kentucky, Lori (& Kenny) Carter of Magnolia, Kentucky, brothers-in-law, Joey Branham, David (& Kathy) Branham and Gary Branham, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Sue (& Joe) Crawley of Glasgow, Kentucky, three grandchildren and three great- grandchildren also survive.
BURKESVILLE, KY
Guy W. Pardue

Guy W. Pardue, age 87 of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Scottsville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He retired from Brown and Williamson Tobbaco Company after 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nelda Joyce Pardue; and his parents, Hugh and Selma Wheat Pardue; and also his siblings, Nancy Pardue, Justin Pardue and Dennis Pardue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jeremy Todd Clark

Jeremy Todd Clark, 31 of Morgantown died January 31 at Ohio County Healthcare. The Warren County native was the son of William Kelly Clark (Pam Simmons) who survives and the late Katrina Mae Jones. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Floyd Clark, Jr. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
MORGANTOWN, KY
Susan Marie Coffey

Susan Marie Coffey, 72 of Edmonton passed away Monday, January 30,2023 at her home. Born July 25,1950 to the late Jack Rohl and June King. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Coffey. Susan attended Golden Years Adult Daycare. She loved her friends there and...
EDMONTON, KY
Terry Wayne Smith

Terry Wayne Smith, 65, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born December 3, 1957 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Arthur E. Smith and Shirley Brown Smith, who survives. Terry loved riding horses, fishing, and collecting knives. He was a member at Cave City Church of God.
GLASGOW, KY
Robert Paul Clapp

Robert Paul Clapp, 49, of Glasgow passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence in Glasgow. Robert was born at Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA on May 31, 1973, to the late Richard Scott Clapp and Mary Sue Reynolds Clapp who survives. Robert had worked as a Trucker Driver for most of his life and most recently drove for Crete Carrier Corp. He was a 1991 Barren County High School Graduate and graduated from WKU with a degree in computer science. Robert was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
GLASGOW, KY
‘Best in Kentucky’ contest nominations open through Feb. 28

MUNFORDVILLE — As the sponsor of this year’s Kentucky Living ‘Best in Kentucky’ contest, Hart County Tourism announced nominations are now open for the statewide contest. The contest seeks to identify some of the state’s top attractions, restaurants and people. Among the categories are music venues,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Clayton James Arnett

Clayton James Arnett of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Lewis T. Arnett and Mary Goldie Nelson Arnett, was born Saturday, September 9, 1939 in Taylor County, Kentucky and departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was 83 years, four months, and 22 days of age.
GREENSBURG, KY
Madeline Workman Dearnell

Madeline Workman Dearnell, age 95, of Horse Cave, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2023, at her home, after a short illness. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia on January 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Pearl Dempsey and Robert Workman. She grew up in a coal mining and farming community with her four brothers, and three sisters.
HORSE CAVE, KY
Paula Walker

Paula Walker, age 56, of Park City, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Glasgow. The Barren County native was born on March 13, 1966 to Paul Houchens, Sr. and Jean Pritchard Houchens. She was married to the late Keith Walker. Paula was a former press operator for R.R....
PARK CITY, KY
Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams

Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams, age 79, of Cave City, KY, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was a former of employee of T.J. Samson Hospital. He was a farmer, worked for Square Deal Lumber Company in Cave City delivering concrete and lumber supplies and he loved his wood stove. He also enjoyed watching UK Basketball.
CAVE CITY, KY
Layla Fay Ladd

Layla Fay Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born August 30, 2008 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Gregory D. Ladd and Amanda C. Quigley Ladd. Layla attended Glasgow High School where she was in the Art Club. She loved drawing, playing video games, and makeup. Layla also loved animals, especially her parrot, Echo and her dog, Ginger; they were two of her closest friends. She will be loved always and missed by all that knew her.
GLASGOW, KY
Linda Jo Davis

Linda Jo Davis, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Donnelly’s, former employee of Canteen Vending and Kentucky State Bank and a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late John Ralph Jones and Flossie Marie Rippy Jones Garrison.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
Marguerite Carter

Marguerite Carter, 109, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Elm Creek, NE was a retired librarian and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bowling Green. She was a daughter of the late Gabrielle Johnson and Sarah Jacobson Johnson and wife of the late Ralph Thompson Carter.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY

