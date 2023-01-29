Read full article on original website
Close Up With CASI: Seniors and Companionship
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp with Center For Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) discusses the importance of companionship for seniors as Valentine’s Day nears. Laura talks about seniors and dating, companionship for seniors, and several different upcoming events leading up to Valentine’s Day. CASI Information:. 1035 West Kimberly...
‘Exciting Updates’, Moline’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center to close summer 2023
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Riverside Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the summer 2023 season to undergo ‘exciting updates!’. The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce $6,825,300 worth of updates and improvements...
The World’s Most Crooked Street: An Iowa Road Trip Like No Other
I remember riding to the Wisconsin Dells when I was a kid and being enamored with the windy roads. A vivid memory I have to this day is watching my mom as she traversed back into the RV we borrowed from my Aunt Kathy as my dad hit the gas around the tight corners.
Polar Vortex: A look back at the historic cold in Jan. 2019
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - “It’s scary cold, still.” Those were the words of KWQC First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Phelps on January 30, 2019, when we were in the midst of a brutal stretch of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills after a part of the polar vortex broke away from the arctic.
Hy-Vee dietitians to offer 1,000 free cholesterol screenings in February
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is offering several events in February to encourage individuals to keep moving forward with their health goals, including 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight state region, including screenings at one Davenport location. Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly...
PHOTOS: A Look Inside El Compita’s New Davenport Location
To say the least, I'm super excited to be writing this article. My favorite Mexican restaurant in the Quad Cities has doubled in size by adding a second location in Davenport. El Compita Mexican Restaurant has two locations that serve up delicious authentic Mexican food paired pairs with great service and a friendly atmosphere.
A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport
New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Online Fitness Training with 8 One 8
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner and Personal Trainer at ‘8 One 8 Fitness,’ Jon Hunt discusses how individuals can streamline the online personal training experience with help from Hunt and his team. Hunt also shares several easily accessible equipment options for those interested in online fitness training. 8...
Rock Island Police accepting applications
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is accepting police officer applications. “Not only is law enforcement an extremely rewarding career, but the city of Rock Island is a great place to work with a diverse population and strong community ties,” said Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi. “If you’re looking for a career that helps make the community safer and stronger, then policework is for you.”
Iowa group considers land event after Tug Fest negotiations stall
Negotiations between the LeClaire and Port Byron Tug Fest Committees have stalled, according to a Tuesday news release. The LeClaire, Iowa, Tug Fest Board and Committee announced Tuesday that negotiations to update the only Tug-Of-War competition to span the Mississippi River have reached an impasse, and the Iowa side is planning a land-based event. According […]
Senior Moments: Crisis Situations
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of LivWell Seniors, Rhonda Halterman discusses senior plans for crisis situations, like going into the hospital because of a fall. Halterman suggests several tips that can help prepare seniors and caretakers for crisis situations and the rehabilitation process that follows. LivWell Seniors information:. 2010 East...
Douglas Park fire station to be demolished
A park in Rock Island will lose a historic landmark to demolition. The city is taking bids to demolish Fire Station No. 5 at Douglas Park. Some wanted to convert the building into a museum to commemorate the park’s place in history as the host of the first NFL game.
Very cold this morning.
LeClaire Fire Department welcomes Fire Captain John Mullin. Nominations open, 2023 Kid Captain, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. If your child has a life-changing story, consider nominating them for the 2023 Kid Captain program, said University of Iowa Health Care officials. UScellular donates over $100k in wireless...
Knox County warming centers
YMCA Lobby - 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive. from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Moon Towers- 255 West Tompkins Street- from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Officials with Knox County Emergency Management say the list will be updated as additional information is available.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Crews respond to garage fire Tuesday afternoon
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a garage fire in Bettendorf. Bettendorf Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in an alley way between Cody and Oak Streets, just off of 18th Street Tuesday afternoon. TV6 was on scene and said Arsenal Fire was also on scene assisting.
Camanche School District becomes second “Heart Safe” school in Iowa
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche School District is pioneering a new project that aims focus on AED and CPR training. Camanche is the second school in Iowa to adopt Project Adam. Project Adam --coined in 1999 after a 17-year-old student in Wisconsin collapsed and died during a basketball game...
Red Cross offers cold weather safety tips
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross offered help to 37 people affected by home fires in the past week in the QCA, and in a recent media release, the Red Cross is offering cold weather safety tips to help individuals avoid frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite and hypothermia are cold-related...
Mt. Pleasant woman arrested on robbery charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Mt. Pleasant woman was arrested after police say she robbed a man in Burlington Tuesday. The Burlington Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man being assaulted and bleeding from the face at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street. Police found the...
Hot Damn! Get Ready for Some Dam Tacos: Coming Soon to a Familiar Spot
Tacos, despite having a strong cultural significance seem to be universally loved! Tacos have the nostalgia of being comfort food that reminds them of growing up. Tacos have the versatility that allows you to personalize each one to taste & preference. Tacos are accessible to everyone with any economic background or budget.
