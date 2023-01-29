ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: The Belles and Rams sweep Western New Mexico this season

By Shelbie Rhodes
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12i5G5_0kUsZBNd00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles and Rams were back at home this afternoon, meeting up for round two against Western New Mexico.

The Belles got things started this afternoon, looking for that fourth consecutive win.

Sawyer Lloyd is down low, looking for some help, she’ll find Tayjanna Mcghee-Pleasant, who will battle her way around the defenders to get the wide-open jumper. Angelo State is on top.

But she won’t stop there, Landy Morrow on the move, a pass to Pleasant at the top of the key, and as they say, that’s a bucket express three-pointer for the Belles.

Down a few points, the Mustangs close the game with only 13 seconds to go in the game.

The Belles take this one down to the wire and come out on top 56-52 with the sweep over the Mustangs.

Now over to the Angelo State Rams, it was a nailbiter until the last four seconds.

Fredelin De La Cruz is in some trouble, a cross-court pass to Kevon Godwin, down to Steve Webb and he’ll find the perfect spot to put it up for the Rams.

Reggie Quezada with the steal and fast break. Look at this finesse by Godwin, completely under the basket, but he knows how to spot the corner and get it in.

Quezada is again on the move, he’ll try for the shot, but it’s no good. Cruz is there for the rebound, fight, and putback all while picking up an and-one for Angelo State.

The Rams get the 78-77 dub and sweep over Western New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

High School Basketball changes due to inclement weather

SAN ANGELO, TX. — With the winter storm still hanging around the Concho Valley, high school basketball games that were expected to play Monday or Tuesday have now been postponed again. Below is the most up-to-date information regarding the rescheduling of games. Midland Legacy @ Central- rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd. Varsity girls at 4:30 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Winter Storm Warning issued through February 1st

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) UPDATE 2:23 p.m.— The winter storm watch has been elevated to a winter storm warning and extended until 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Several rounds of freezing rain and/or sleet, with heavier precipitation, are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. Total ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-half of an inch will […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Trial for Defendant Accused of Murdering Angelo State University Professor Set to Begin

ABERDEENSHIRE, MS – The trial for the man accused of murdering former Angelo State University professor is set to begin next month. As previously reported, on Dec. 30, 2021, Natalie Zan Ryan, 55, of San Angelo, was murdered by her husband in Aberdeenshire. At the time it was reported that Wayne Fraser, 45, of Aberdeenshire, shot and killed Ryan with a 9mm handgun.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Possible Shooting at San Angelo Area Apartment

SAN ANGELO — There was a possible shooting at a San Angelo area apartment complex over the weekend but investigators are not releasing any information at this time. Around midnight on Sunday, January 29, 2023, San Angelo LIVE! received messages regarding a possible shooting at Sedona Ranch apartments. San...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Warming shelter opening, volunteers needed

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The City of San Angelo will be opening a warming shelter due to a cold front sweeping through San Angelo and volunteers are needed. The shelter will be open from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. each night beginning Monday, January 30, 2023, through Friday, February 3, 2023, at Carl Ray […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy