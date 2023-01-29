Read full article on original website
Richard Neil Wilkerson
Richard Neil Wilkerson, age 77, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was of the baptist faith, he loved fishing and was a life long farmer. Along with his wife, he milked for 42 years and raised tobacco. He liked picking on everyone. He...
Jeremy Todd Clark
Jeremy Todd Clark, 31 of Morgantown died January 31 at Ohio County Healthcare. The Warren County native was the son of William Kelly Clark (Pam Simmons) who survives and the late Katrina Mae Jones. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Floyd Clark, Jr. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards
Raymond “Barlow” Glen Edwards, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Walter and Elsie May Spivey Edwards. He is survived by one son: Ricky Wayne Edwards; one daughter Vickey Lynn Edwards;...
Clayton James Arnett
Clayton James Arnett of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Lewis T. Arnett and Mary Goldie Nelson Arnett, was born Saturday, September 9, 1939 in Taylor County, Kentucky and departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was 83 years, four months, and 22 days of age.
Iva Jean (Wisdom) Smith
Iva Jean (Wisdom) Smith, age 85, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, passed away on January 30, 2023, at NHC Healthcare. She was born on March 9, 1937, the daughter of the late Charlie Edward and Bertie B. (Matthews) Wisdom. She was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, and sewing.
Linda Faye Boston
Linda Faye Boston of Campbellsville, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, was the daughter of the late Aubrey Smith and Hattie Smith. Linda was born June 17, 1940 in Warren County Kentucky. She departed this life at 6:05 AM Monday, January 31, 2023 in Campbellsville. Age: 82 Linda Smith grew up in Bowling Green, KY where she met and married her life partner, Dempsey “Bud” Boston. They embarked on their marriage journey in 1955. To this union was born 3 children, Terry Boston (Deceased) Tonia Gaddis (Allen) and Travis Boston (Jay). Linda was an active homemaker, she had a green thumb for flowers and plants and served many years in the banking industry. After the death of her husband Bud and then her oldest son Terry, she moved to Campbellsville to be closer to Tonia and her kids.
Betty Lou Everett Carver
Betty Lou Everett Carver was reunited with the love of her life, William Goebel Carver Jr., on the evening of January 28, 2023, with Family by her side. “Bill and Bet” were High School Sweethearts. They were married on April 10, 1954, were an inseparable pair until his sudden passing on December 9, 1996.
Robert Paul Clapp
Robert Paul Clapp, 49, of Glasgow passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence in Glasgow. Robert was born at Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA on May 31, 1973, to the late Richard Scott Clapp and Mary Sue Reynolds Clapp who survives. Robert had worked as a Trucker Driver for most of his life and most recently drove for Crete Carrier Corp. He was a 1991 Barren County High School Graduate and graduated from WKU with a degree in computer science. Robert was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams
Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams, age 79, of Cave City, KY, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was a former of employee of T.J. Samson Hospital. He was a farmer, worked for Square Deal Lumber Company in Cave City delivering concrete and lumber supplies and he loved his wood stove. He also enjoyed watching UK Basketball.
Terry Wayne Smith
Terry Wayne Smith, 65, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born December 3, 1957 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Arthur E. Smith and Shirley Brown Smith, who survives. Terry loved riding horses, fishing, and collecting knives. He was a member at Cave City Church of God.
Madeline Workman Dearnell
Madeline Workman Dearnell, age 95, of Horse Cave, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2023, at her home, after a short illness. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia on January 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Pearl Dempsey and Robert Workman. She grew up in a coal mining and farming community with her four brothers, and three sisters.
Susan Marie Coffey
Susan Marie Coffey, 72 of Edmonton passed away Monday, January 30,2023 at her home. Born July 25,1950 to the late Jack Rohl and June King. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Coffey. Susan attended Golden Years Adult Daycare. She loved her friends there and...
Jerry Benton Roberts
Jerry Benton Roberts, age 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean (Branham) Roberts, of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Friday, January 18, 1985, his children, Angela York of Glasgow, Kentucky, Lori (& Kenny) Carter of Magnolia, Kentucky, brothers-in-law, Joey Branham, David (& Kathy) Branham and Gary Branham, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Sue (& Joe) Crawley of Glasgow, Kentucky, three grandchildren and three great- grandchildren also survive.
George Dwight Farlee
George Dwight Farlee, age 62, of the Lone Star Ridge Community, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at T J Samson Hospital. Born March 22, 1960 in Burkesville, KY. He was a son of the late Arnold George and Margaret Stilts Farlee. He had worked at Tuckasee Mulch and Thoroughbred...
Elaine Calvert
Elaine Calvert, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Greenville, KY native was a former pharmacist tech and greeter at Walmart on Walton Avenue. She was a daughter of the late Neville Rust and Hattie Ruth Younts Rust and wife of the late Phillip Rhea Calvert.
Paula Walker
Paula Walker, age 56, of Park City, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Glasgow. The Barren County native was born on March 13, 1966 to Paul Houchens, Sr. and Jean Pritchard Houchens. She was married to the late Keith Walker. Paula was a former press operator for R.R....
Guy W. Pardue
Guy W. Pardue, age 87 of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Scottsville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He retired from Brown and Williamson Tobbaco Company after 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nelda Joyce Pardue; and his parents, Hugh and Selma Wheat Pardue; and also his siblings, Nancy Pardue, Justin Pardue and Dennis Pardue.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 23, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 23,...
Leonard Clifton Smith
Leonard Clifton Smith, age 86, of Park City, departed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He was working on his farm, doing what he loved most, took a fall from a ladder and wasn’t able to recover. The Barren County native was born on May 15, 1936 to the late Robert Leonard and Ruby Lee Tapscott Smith. He was married for sixty-six years to Irene Phillips Smith, until they were parted by her passing on November 14, 2022.
‘Best in Kentucky’ contest nominations open through Feb. 28
MUNFORDVILLE — As the sponsor of this year’s Kentucky Living ‘Best in Kentucky’ contest, Hart County Tourism announced nominations are now open for the statewide contest. The contest seeks to identify some of the state’s top attractions, restaurants and people. Among the categories are music venues,...
