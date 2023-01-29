Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill celebrates 100th anniversary of women's basketball team
Seton Hill women’s basketball players used to walk across the road to the Armory near downtown Greensburg to play intrasquad games. Later, they would hop a train to play in Pittsburgh, Indiana or Ohio. Dressed in their blooms, skirts and tiny caps, they would weave around creaky courts, pass...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough girls charging toward playoffs during breakthrough season
Mike Gerdich, walking gingerly in front of his team’s bench, watches a loose basketball roll out of bounds and into the near corner during a home game against Charleroi. He makes his way to the ball, bends down with a cringe and grunts under his breath, “Oh, that hurt,” as he bounces the ball to an official.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman sparks Greensburg Central Catholic to season sweep of rival Jeannette
Samir Crosby is from Jeannette. He lives there. He has family and friends there. But on Tuesday night, the freshman guard from Greensburg Central Catholic was out to beat the Jayhawks. And that’s what he and his teammates did, earning a season sweep over their rivals. Crosby scored nine...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Virginia adds 3-star defensive lineman on signing day
West Virginia football added one recruit to its 2023 class Wednesday. Treasure Coast (Florida) defensive lineman Corey McIntyre signed with the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-3, 290 pounder had 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack as a senior. The three-star prospect ranked No. 65 among defensive lineman nationally and was No. 142 recruit in Florida, according to ESPN.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: 7 teams punch playoff tickets
Seven Westmoreland County teams have secured WPIAL playoffs spots with just more than a week remaining in the regular season. Norwin clinched a berth in Class 6A, and Penn-Trafford wrapped up a a spot in Class 5A. Belle Vernon (4A), Greensburg Salem (4A), Yough (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A), and Monessen (A) also are postseason bound.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 30, 2023: Avonworth girls win battle for 1st place
Becca Goetz scored 24 points to lead Avonworth to a 50-39 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a battle for first place in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night. Greta O’Brien had 15 and Mia Velisaris added 10 for the Antelopes (12-5, 6-1). Kara Bridge and Kyleigh Nagy scored eight points apiece for the Chargers (12-6, 5-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 31, 2023: Steel Valley tops OLSH in clash of WPIAL contenders
Makhai Valentine led all scorers with 35 points as Steel Valley defeated OLSH, 86-80, in a Section 2-3A boys basketball showdown between WPIAL contenders Tuesday night. Cruce Brookins followed with 24 for the Ironmen (10-9, 8-2). Rocco Spadafora hit for 26, BJ Vaughn had 19 and Bryson Kirschner finished with 18 for the Chargers (14-4, 7-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL team wrestling roundup: Penn-Trafford takes down Kiski Area; Fox Chapel gets dramatic win
Penn-Trafford stunned wrestling fans a week ago when it defeated Norwin to create a three-way tie in Section 3-3A. The Warriors kept that momentum going Monday in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class 3A team championships. Penn-Trafford reversed an early season loss to Kiski Area by defeating the Cavaliers,...
Will Watson III signs agreement with sports marketing agency to manage NIL opportunities
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Former Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson III has signed an agreement with Triumph, a sports marketing agency, to assist him in managing his Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rights, per a release from the agency.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 3 Pittsburgh locations
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023:. 3 Pittsburgh-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing. Three Pittsburgh-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Committee Votes Taconic All-Vocational
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In a historic move fueled by the growing demand for skilled tradespeople and the evolution of career technical education, the School Committee has decided that Taconic is a solely vocational school. On Tuesday, the committee unanimously voted to start the school's transition to all vocational, only...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts an you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WCVB
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts
BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area student news for the week of Jan. 31, 2023
Ryan Edwards earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Florida Gulf Coast University and was named to the president’s list. Corinne Swann was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Iowa. Swann is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Quaker Valley Middle School performance, book sale and more in the Sewickley area
Quaker Valley Middle School Music Department presents “For the Love of Music” from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7 at St. Stephen’s Church, 405 Frederick Ave. The evening includes performance from Quaker Valley musicians, a concert from Cello Fury, desserts, a silent auction and raffle. More information about the show is available on the school district’s Facebook page or by calling 412-749-3600.
Westfield resident wins first $1-million prize in new lottery game
A Westfield man is the first to win the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” scratch ticket game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT
The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow School delayed Monday following threat
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, students at Glenbrook Middle School will have a 2-hour delay following a school threat from last week. While this message is primarily for Glenbrook staff and students, I am copying all LPS staff and families. Having consulted further with the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Teen shot in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood, 2 people in custody
A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition and two people were apprehended in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said officers responded to reports of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 2500 block of Woodward Avenue. They found...
