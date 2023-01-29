ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seton Hill celebrates 100th anniversary of women's basketball team

Seton Hill women’s basketball players used to walk across the road to the Armory near downtown Greensburg to play intrasquad games. Later, they would hop a train to play in Pittsburgh, Indiana or Ohio. Dressed in their blooms, skirts and tiny caps, they would weave around creaky courts, pass...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Yough girls charging toward playoffs during breakthrough season

Mike Gerdich, walking gingerly in front of his team’s bench, watches a loose basketball roll out of bounds and into the near corner during a home game against Charleroi. He makes his way to the ball, bends down with a cringe and grunts under his breath, “Oh, that hurt,” as he bounces the ball to an official.
HERMINIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Virginia adds 3-star defensive lineman on signing day

West Virginia football added one recruit to its 2023 class Wednesday. Treasure Coast (Florida) defensive lineman Corey McIntyre signed with the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-3, 290 pounder had 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack as a senior. The three-star prospect ranked No. 65 among defensive lineman nationally and was No. 142 recruit in Florida, according to ESPN.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: 7 teams punch playoff tickets

Seven Westmoreland County teams have secured WPIAL playoffs spots with just more than a week remaining in the regular season. Norwin clinched a berth in Class 6A, and Penn-Trafford wrapped up a a spot in Class 5A. Belle Vernon (4A), Greensburg Salem (4A), Yough (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A), and Monessen (A) also are postseason bound.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Jan. 30, 2023: Avonworth girls win battle for 1st place

Becca Goetz scored 24 points to lead Avonworth to a 50-39 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a battle for first place in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night. Greta O’Brien had 15 and Mia Velisaris added 10 for the Antelopes (12-5, 6-1). Kara Bridge and Kyleigh Nagy scored eight points apiece for the Chargers (12-6, 5-2).
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 3 Pittsburgh locations

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023:. 3 Pittsburgh-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing. Three Pittsburgh-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield School Committee Votes Taconic All-Vocational

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In a historic move fueled by the growing demand for skilled tradespeople and the evolution of career technical education, the School Committee has decided that Taconic is a solely vocational school. On Tuesday, the committee unanimously voted to start the school's transition to all vocational, only...
PITTSFIELD, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCVB

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area student news for the week of Jan. 31, 2023

Ryan Edwards earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Florida Gulf Coast University and was named to the president’s list. Corinne Swann was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Iowa. Swann is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Quaker Valley Middle School performance, book sale and more in the Sewickley area

Quaker Valley Middle School Music Department presents “For the Love of Music” from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7 at St. Stephen’s Church, 405 Frederick Ave. The evening includes performance from Quaker Valley musicians, a concert from Cello Fury, desserts, a silent auction and raffle. More information about the show is available on the school district’s Facebook page or by calling 412-749-3600.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT

The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
PITTSBURGH, PA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow School delayed Monday following threat

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, students at Glenbrook Middle School will have a 2-hour delay following a school threat from last week. While this message is primarily for Glenbrook staff and students, I am copying all LPS staff and families. Having consulted further with the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD)...
LONGMEADOW, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Teen shot in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood, 2 people in custody

A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition and two people were apprehended in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said officers responded to reports of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 2500 block of Woodward Avenue. They found...
PITTSBURGH, PA

