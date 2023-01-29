Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
406mtsports.com
Six Pack: Isaiah Reed's 3-pointers help Missoula Big Sky upset Helena High
HELENA — Missoula Big Sky might be the hottest team in Class AA right now. The Eagles, after a 1-5 start to the season, evened their record at 6-6 Tuesday with a 52-46 road win over No. 4-ranked Helena High.
montanasports.com
Bobby Hauck, Montana football team finalize 2023 recruiting class
MISSOULA — Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck finalized his 2023 recruiting class with one defensive addition on Wednesday for National Signing Day, bringing the class to 19 total newcomers on the Grizzly roster. Cornerback Elijah Brady from Seattle was the lone addition for the February signing day, with...
montanasports.com
Missoula Hellgate recognizes eight student-athletes on Signing Day
MISSOULA — Wednesday was National Signing Day around the country, and over at Missoula Hellgate High School, eight students were celebrated for their futures in athletics. The Knights recognized students for cross country, track and field, volleyball, basketball and lacrosse Wednesday morning. Some athletes will stay in Missoula to...
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
They Were Surrounded By FIRE
Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
yourbigsky.com
Serial Killers and Ties with Montana
Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
Extreme Weather Causes Big Pileup on I-90 East of Missoula
Montana Highway Patrol troopers now say a crash that blocked traffic between Missoula and Drummond Tuesday evening was caused when seven different vehicles tangled in the curves of the Bearmouth, sending half a dozen people to the hospital. Troopers say the crash began when a westbound commercial vehicle was traveling...
Black bears, orphaned cubs being seen in Western Montana
The Missoula Bears Facebook page recently posted that there are several black bears and orphaned cubs in the Missoula area.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Highway 93 crash slows traffic near Blue Mountain Road
Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported one-vehicle accident on US Highway 93 near Blue Mountain Road.
NBCMontana
Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
Missoula Task Force tells Drug Dealers ‘We’re Coming After You’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A newly formed local Missoula law enforcement drug task force has been formed with a simple message for drug dealers; ‘We’re coming after you’. KGVO hosted Lieutenant Sean Manraksa with the Missoula Police Department on Monday’s Talk Back program, and the message...
Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
Missoula Man Steals $90,000 Truck and $8,000 Trailer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a complainant reported to law enforcement that a flatbed trailer was stolen from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer.
NBCMontana
Crash that closed Highway 93 south of Missoula was fatal
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say one person is dead after a crash on Highway 93 south of Missoula Sunday evening. It happened along the S-curves between Missoula to Lolo just before 8 p.m. The crash closed both southbound lanes of traffic for hours. Montana Highway Patrol suspects road conditions...
