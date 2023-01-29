Read full article on original website
George Santos' ex-roommate called him 'the Anna Delvey of Queens' for lying his way into Congress
George Santos fabricated large parts of his identity, like socialite Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who was jailed for fraud in 2019.
Convicted Scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin Forced Partygoers To Provide Social Security Numbers For 'Club House Arrest' Birthday Bash
Convicted scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin didn't let house arrest orders get in the way of birthday celebrations. The infamous faux socialite was actually able to convince her house guests to hand over their social security numbers and sign NDAs to attend the exclusive bash, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sorokin, 32, was convicted in 2019 of attempted grand larceny and thefts of services after she swindled New York elites out of lavish gifts, trips, and hundreds of thousands of dollars under her false alias of a German heiress. Although she was sentenced to 12 years, Sorokin was released in 2021 before she...
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
An actor who stuck thousands of headshots around New York and London has been signed up by an agent
Matt Butcher, an agent at Paul Byram Associates in London, spotted Medhi Hamadouchi's stickers and scanned the QR code. He called it "genius marketing."
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Miley Cyrus poses in a swimsuit as she announces collaboration with a tanning cream brand
Miley Cyrus can not only buy herself flowers, but she can also buy herself a deep summer tan. The Flowers singer - whose song has hit number one - debuted her collab with beauty brand Dolce Glow on Wednesday with an Instagram post. The photo shows the Wrecking Ball singer...
Disgraced Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is out of prison and he’s trying his luck as a marketing consultant: ‘Want to learn my method?’
McFarland says prison gave him time to come up with new business ideas.
US Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian Does Pilates in Valentine’s Day Pajamas From Skims: Photos
Not your average workout look! Kourtney Kardashian rolled out of bed and into her home gym for an early morning sweat. The reality star, 43, kicked off her day on Sunday, January 29, with a pilates session. For the workout, Kardashian kept comfortable in pink pajama by sister Kim Kardashian’s intimates label, Skims. In a video shared to Kourtney’s Instagram Story, the Poosh founder is seen stretching on a reformer machine while rocking the Valentine’s Day-themed set. “Pilates in Pajamas,” Kourtney wrote over the clip, adding a 11:14 a.m. time stamp.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Dubs Herself “Nami & Noah’s Mom” While Sharing Stunning Selfies
Besides taking care of her two kids, Aiko has also joined the ranks of Rihanna and Beyoncé after achieving her 20th Gold-certified single in the U.S. Motherhood looks great on Jhené Aiko. Last year, the “While We’re Young” songstress welcomed her and Big Sean’s first child together. The musical couple named their little boy Noah. They’ve loved gushing about him all over social media since his birth.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Kaia Gerber addresses her privilege amid nepo baby debate
Kaia Gerber is standing her ground when it comes to that nepo baby conversation. The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, shared her thoughts on nepotism in Hollywood—a topic that had taken the internet by storm in recent months. "I won't deny the...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shows Off Her Abs in New Gym Selfie
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member's sexy, sweaty fitness snap highlighted some serious gains. Earlier in January, Kyle Richards gave Bravoholics a glimpse into her fitness routine (rocking some seriously sexy workout wear in the process). “One of my goals for 2023 is to take my fitness to the next level,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member wrote over an Instagram Story of herself doing a biceps curl on a weight bench as she propped up her feet on two big dumbbells.
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart spotted holding hands on NYC outing
Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart were photographed walking hand-in-hand outside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 21. For the occasion, Selena sported a black turtleneck paired with a blazer, while Drew wore jeans, a hoodie and a jacket. The pair's NYC PDA comes after...
Rita Ora slams 'ridiculous' rumor that she was in a throuple with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson
Rita Ora is setting the record straight. Nearly two years after she was photographed getting close to Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson, the I Will Never Let You Down singer, 32, is shutting down rumors that they were in a throuple. "I just chose to not acknowledge that because...
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Behati Prinsloo gives birth welcoming baby no. 3 with Adam Levine
Former Victoria's Secret model, Behati Prinsloo, gave birth to her and Adam Levine's third child, according to multiple reports. Levine and Prinsloo's new addition joins big sisters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. The model had documented her pregnancy on Instagram in recent months, sharing pics from artistic maternity...
Angelina Jolie Delivers Sleek Style in Black Maxi Coat & Pointy Leather Pumps on Paris Trip
Angelina Jolie was photographed out and about in Paris this morning, while wearing a minimalist outfit. The actress dressed up in a black peak lapel maxi coat featuring gold-tone hardware, notched lapels, front button fastening and long sleeves. It fell to her ankles, creating an ultra-chic aesthetic. She added contrast to the look by accessorizing with a white Dior handbag, crafted in latte lambskin and covered with Cannage stitching. Her other accessories included larger-than-life sunglasses that framed her face with ease. On her feet, she selected black pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 3 inches. The triangular toes and sturdy...
Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up with Her Son in Matching Ugg Slippers
Kristin Cavallari brought a cozy approach to courtside dressing with her son this weekend. On Saturday, the Uncommon James founder snapped an Instagram photo story with one of her sons — Camden, 10 or Jaxon, 8 — on the stands of a basketball court. The duo’s feet could be seen in the shot, with Cavallari wearing black leggings and white socks. Similarly, her child also wore white socks, albeit with light gray sweatpants. “Twinning with my man,” Cavallari sweetly captioned the photo. When it came to footwear, Cavallari and her son both opted to slip on a pair of Ugg’s Tasman slippers. The $100...
NME
Fatboy Slim to release documentary about the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”
Fatboy Slim is releasing a new documentary about “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.”. The film covers Slim’s infamous 2002 Big Beach Boutique II event that was described as the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”. The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.










