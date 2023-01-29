Read full article on original website
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
Springfield man charged with illegally possessing firearm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been charged in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm. Thirty-nine-year-old Timothy Zegar was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
