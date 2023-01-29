SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been charged in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm. Thirty-nine-year-old Timothy Zegar was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO