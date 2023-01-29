Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.

SEARCY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO