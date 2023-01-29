ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

KTLO

4 area schools stay in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway remains No. 1

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 28. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
CONWAY, AR
KTLO

Freezing rain hits Texas, icy conditions may cripple roads

(NEW YORK) — Texas is bracing for icy conditions that could cripple roads across major cities. Winter storm warnings are in effect for Dallas and Austin where up to half an inch of ice accumulation is expected. The freezing rain began Monday and may last through Wednesday morning. The...
TEXAS STATE
KTLO

3 boil water orders issued

Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Stone County Sheriff investigating homicide

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide which occurred on Monday.According to the sheriff’s Facebook Page, at approximately 5 Monday evening, Stone County Deputies, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish Officers responded to a report of an individual being shot in the 900 block of Jensen Road in Mountain View.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

